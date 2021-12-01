At a time when the sensation of constant repetition, industrial creation based on formulas and cinematographic déjà vu seem to be the order of the day, it is surprising that a genre with approximately a century and a quarter of history behind it it still has stories to tell, mechanisms to move us and an innate ability to impact the stalls.

All these years of western, despite its different deviations and transformations inherited from the passage of time, have helped to assimilate some tropes to which we are already more than accustomed, and that we usually unconsciously associate with blood, gunpowder, cattle, testosterone and duels to the Sun. But, behind these elements rooted in the popular imagination, there is room for much, but much more.

With ‘The power of the dog’, Jane Campion, in addition to having more than deservedly conquered festivals such as Venice, Toronto or San Sebastián, captures the purest essence of “western cinema” and twists it into one of the most impressive works of 2021. A torrent of emotions channeled through characters as brilliant as the film itself, and an exploration of identity, legacy and masculinity as sensitive as it is heartbreaking.

The power of subtext

After going around and around the content of this text, I still don’t think I have found the exact words to accurately describe the unique experience and the journey full of sensations on the surface in which ‘The power of the dog’ has immersed me; whose deconstruction of the genre mutates as it progresses through its 128 minutes of arid footage, inviting us to look attentively and bewildered at the unpredictable, and feeding a sense of constant, almost existentialist anguish that transcends the screen.

The film opens in the form of an epic with a widely recognizable family feud. The clash between two brothers with opposite personalities like the two sides of a coin after the appearance of a woman and her son in the nucleus of the home, gives rise to a visceral reflection of intrinsic gender violence that does not need to display a single revolver on screen; using only characters secluded in their own psyches, toxic virilities, and subtle and incisive feelings of anguish and unease.





Little by little, the seemingly erratic accumulation of mixed feelings, tension on the surface, enmities and animal impulses begins to make sense. Arrived at a mid point that radically changes the course of the story, the protagonists, until now immobile in their archetypes and trapped in their self-imposed armor, begin to evolve; making way for a glorious character study plunged into a world they don’t belong to and channeled through superb performances “The Benedict Cumberbatch thing is, quite simply, from another planet.”

If ‘The Power of the Dog’ dazzles to such an extent, it is thanks to an exceptional narrative precision. Campion takes her time to simmer the story, and is forced to make some peculiar decisions when it comes to the screen time of some main characters, but the whole is still as impeccable as the use of subtext. Thanks to him, individual phrases, interactions and reactions replace the always dire excess of exposure, reclaiming the power of the cinematographic narrative at its best.





If to all this we add an anticlimax capable of redisplaying in a matter of minutes everything seen so far, and an impressive technical and artistic invoice crowned by the photography of Ari Wegner and by the soundtrack of a Jonny Greenwood as lucid as usual, the feeling of being before one of the great jewels of 2021 only confirms itself. A sample of great cinema at its best, uncomfortable, hard and, at the same time, delicate, which does justice to a historical genre packed with timeless classics.