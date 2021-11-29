The Game Awards is just over a week away from celebrating a new edition and little by little we are getting to know more details about this gala where there will be awards show, celebrity guests, and of course lots of game announcements. One such ad, host Geoff Keighley says, It has been cooking for two years.

Through his Twitter account, Keigjley assured that one of the “world premieres” that will take place at the event has been in the works for two and a half years, since summer 2019. “Two and a half years seems like a long time, but the summer of 2019 was actually my last world tour to visit developers,” he says. “I always have a lot of fun visiting studios and hearing about their projects. I hope to do it again in 2022 ».

2.5 years sounds like a long time, but summer of 2019 was actually my last global tour to visit developers. I always have so much fun visiting studios and hearing about their projects. Hope to do it again in 2022. – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 28, 2021

Unlike last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Game Awards 2021 will be held with an in-person audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on December 9 at 01:00 (Spanish peninsular time). Keighley says it will be the edition with the most announcements to date, some of which would have already been leaked through the Xbox store in what appears to be a new demo festival.

On December 9 we will also know what they are for the jury the best games of the year out of all the nominees. This edition the GOTY proposals as different as Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: A dimension Apart or Metroid Dread are played. Apart from another dozen categories and games that will be awarded for their narrative, visual, multiplayer section, soundtrack or voice acting of its protagonists, among other things.