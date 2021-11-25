TP-Link has a wide range of products focused on WiFi 6, the latest standard that comes with better bandwidths and speeds for the home. In the last few months we have seen some products from their more affordable range, the Archer routers, and today they present in Spain one of their latest models, the Archer AX23 router.

This new router is already on sale in Spain, and offers a series of features designed for more intensive bandwidth consumption, 4K broadcasts and faster downloads. Below these lines we leave you with its technical specifications.

Tp link

TP-Link Archer AX23 Standards Wi-Fi 6 IEEE 802.11ax / ac / n / a 5 GHz IEEE 802.11ax / n / b / g 2.4 GHz Speeds 5 GHz: 1201 Mbps (802.11ax) 2.4 GHz: 574 Mbps (802.11ax) Rank 4 antennas Three bedroom houses Processor Dual core CPU Ports 1 Gigabit WAN port 4 Gigabit LAN ports Security protocols WPA WPA2 WPA3 WPA / WPA2-Enterprise (802.1x) Technologies OFDMA Beamforming OneMesh WAN Dynamic IP Static IP PPPoE PPTP L2TP Dimensions 260.2 × 135.0 × 38.6 mm Price 109 euros

TP-Link Archer AX23 Dual Band Gigabit WiFi 6 Router AX1800

A WiFi 6 router with the possibility of creating Mesh networks





Not long ago we were talking about the Archer AX20, being one of the cheapest and most accessible WiFi 6 routers on the market. Now it is the turn of another of its models within the same series. Here we find ourselves again with speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps. And is that This router is capable of delivering up to 1,250 Mbps in 5 GHz and 574 Mbps in 2.4 GHz.

With four high performance antennas, This router also has TP-Link’s OneMesh technology, which offers us the possibility of creating mesh or Mesh networks, being one of the best options to have a good signal throughout the house. In addition, it also incorporates four Ethernet ports and a dual-core CPU.

The TP-Link AX23 router also has technologies such as OFDMA for more stable multi-user access, or Beamforming, which detects the devices that are using the network at the moment and reinforces the signal towards them.

Among the safety aspects, the AX23 router supports the security protocol WPA3, and also incorporates parental control to block unwanted content from the smallest of the house.

Price and availability

The new TP-Link AX23 router is already in Spain at a maximum recommended price of 109 euros. However, there are already stores where you can find this router at a price of 79.99 euros for Black Friday.

More information | Tp link