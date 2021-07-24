Only 26 copies of the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR were marketed, the brutal street version of the model that competed in the GT1 FIA category, so the sale of any of these units is quite an event.

The FIA ​​GT1 category did not last long, only 3 seasons between 2010 and 2012, but the models that participated in it have been burned in the memory of fans, especially for the brutal street versions that were manufactured in limited edition to be able to homologate the competition variants.

Despite the fact that, at least on paper, it was a GT category, the truth is that these models were authentic prototypes that hardly shared anything with the street models of their respective brands. In the case of the Porsche 911 GT1, one of the best known, the truth is that it was a derivative of the Porsche 962 with a body that tried to simulate a Porsche 911 and also did not even mount the engine in the same place as the Nine Eleven. The case of Mercedes is very similar, because his model was a true racing prototype with a body that didn’t even look like the model it was trying to emulate.

It looks like a hyper-vitaminized street Mercedes, but it’s not.

If the Porsche 911 GT1 had a great resemblance to the street sports car with which it shares its name, the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR is nothing like the coupe that the German brand marketed at that time. From the street coupe it only inherited the taillights and the shapes of the main optics and the front grille.. The rest was a radical racing prototype on a par with its predecessors, the Group C Sport-Prototypes.

Its size and proportions had nothing to do with the street model, as its body was an improvised body designed to achieve maximum aerodynamic efficiency to which they had added a few details to try to resemble the real Mercedes CLK. The street versions that were built also had a carbon frame under the body with a massive 6.9-liter V12 behind the cockpit. The Mercedes-AMG block delivered in these street versions 612 hp (604 hp) and 775 Nm of maximum torque. It was capable of reaching 100 km / h from a standstill in 3.8 seconds and its advertised top speed was 344 km / h.

Auction

Only 26 street copies were manufactured and the one that stars in these images is the ninth in the series and despite having already passed through several hands has not yet reached 1,450 km of use. It will be auctioned next August by Gooding & Co. and is expected to reach a value between 8.5 and 10 million dollars.