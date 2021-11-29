Sometimes a restaurant is well worth a balloon ride. It is the case of Omakase, It is well worth a trip (in Ave now that it is going to be inaugurated) to A Coruña. It is a Japanese restaurant that cures fish in special chambers and whose 29-year-old chef could well begin to win awards as a revelation chef.

We would be happy for him. But we would like that in part everything continues like this. Let it be matured like your fish and done in the precious and forgotten slow fire. That it did not change and continued to be slow, like the experience that we have lived so much in Omakase.



Omakase Gate

Omakase is in the Plaza de María Pita, we reached him one night while they put the Christmas lights on the City Hall. But when you’re inside it’s a minimalist Japanese oasis. If you have a little imagination, you feel that on the way out you could set foot in Tokyo. Or better yet, in a nice little place from a Ghibli movie that was set right now.

Adrián Figueroa is in command of this delicate and powerful project. He started in the hospitality industry when he was 16 years old, but he did not like the work of the kitchen. The stress, the command, so many hours in there. Passionate about manga, he read one that made him see that he wanted to be Sushi Man. And he began his training and his path. But if it continues like this it will be more: sushi star.





The chef has created an original proposal based on local fish and shellfish, which goes further, thanks to a camera that he has made himself and that he uses to ripen the fish. Always in search of the perfection of the flavor in each species and of the umami.

Although this practice is becoming fashionable in recent years, it is an ancient Japanese technique. Possibly there was a time that was done, irremediably, to preserve the fish, who knows. But today that we know that cooking is chemical, we know that what this maturing is achieved is that collagens are broken, textures melt and soften, and umami emerges.



Omakase ripening chamber

What to eat in Omakase

Omakase means “to let go”. There is a 13-course menu that is somewhat light (45 euros). You can order it and take something else from the menu if you fall short. When we finish the meal we will understand that the way of doing things here forces this type of menu.

But if you tell the chef that you want Omakase, you are in his hands and he will give you whatever he wants. Figueroa will prepare all the fish that he thinks is at its best to be savored.

The chef tells us that “the maturation of the fish ranges from 1 week of curing, up to a maximum of 40 days”. With the new textures achieved and the flavors with new nuances, Adrián works his magic. Very slow.



Omakase Salad

It is he who is making the niguiris with a movement reminiscent of a craftsman creating a piece of clay, and then serve it to you. And he is telling you. And you are learning.



Mackerel, ginger and chives niguiri

When he decided that his was sushi, this man from Vigo worked in London at the Michelin star Locanda Locatelli. But he returned to his native Vigo and placed himself under the orders of Andrés Medici in Purosushi. Then I continue on Balfegó and became head of the sushi party in the Tunateca from Barcelona. There, next to Nobuyuki Tajiri, He learned the art of slicing tuna and the benefits of curing fish. But finally he is in charge of his own project (from the hand of one of the most important Galician gastronomy groups: Amicalia).





Now Figueroa governs this place with only 10 diners and that every day is full. From one reservation, another comes out and many times all the guests know each other, even if they come separately. They work in Inditex (The engine that has turned A Coruña into a gastronomic capital that must be visited). One of her most assiduous clients is Marta Ortega who adores niguiris and always gets carried away. Omakase.

The experience with the otaku chef

At night the bar of this place seems to be painted by a Hopper “lost in translation”. There are few of us, the lighting is dim and in the background you can hear a strange list of Brazilian and Latin rhythms, sung in Japanese that hypnotizes.

Adrián takes a position and, as invaded by a forest spirit, walks and moves with Japanese-style steps. He takes out a wooden box and his well-sharpened 500 euro knife. And start cutting fish. The cuts of different marinated and / or matured species, They start to invade the big table where he works like a great game of strategy. Nobody knows what will happen from now on.

Dinner starts when Adrián takes out the rice steamer. He moves it, cools it with a fan and Andrés Gundín, tonight’s sommelier and accomplice, every night, prepares the bottles to pair each bite.

We started with a salad of seaweed and cucumber, broth, cockle and steamed razor. It is a beginning with freshness that already plunges us into the taste of the sea that will arrive at each step of this dinner. And each step will be a fish niguiri. A bite that we already knew but with a new perspective.



Sea foie

A sea foie (monkfish liver) will be the only thing that will break the procession of 15 extraordinary niguiris until the end comes and they serve us a juicy teriyaki skewer and a miso broth. For dessert, mochi. “It is taken as a polvorón. You have to crush it.” Again the concept changes and we love the new texture and the new flavor. Total: 19 steps of Omakase. And many bottles of wine.





All of our pairings are white, except for one. The restaurant boasts 200 references with special attention to Galician wines. Manzanillas and sherries also have a special place because they pair very well with sushi and the sea. As well as the shakes (of course). Also noteworthy are its Japanese beers. A harmony with the menu costs between 25 and 45 euros.

The pieces of sea that we have tasted are pure elegance and a real feast. The mackerel, sea bass, charcoal-grilled san pedro, eel, salmon… They all reach the palate as an explosion of flavor that is reinvented in that chamber where the seafood hangs. Everything is accompanied by rice arriving from Japan. Like miso. And the macerates that the chef makes for some fish are constantly evolving like sourdough.

But the tuna is special. The above fish come from the sea or the Galician estuaries. The tuna from Cádiz. With Adrián in command, the tuna changes for the better and we must highlight some niguiris in which you could swear that you are trying tuna in butter.





“A solo” of sushi

This place has nothing to do with a typical Japanese restaurant. Not with other sushi bars. Everything is live. You have to go to Omakase early. And with someone you feel like talking to. Here the eslow xperience it is of another level.

That is why we look at Figueroa. What are the niguiris doing, one by one, for the three groups that we meet here. He teams up with Gundín to bring a salad, soup and a good wine to the table that pairs perfectly with these umami flavors. But the rest of the food is “literally” in your hands. There is no command. Only from those who choose the menu and it will be very specific. The rest is pure improvisation, well prepared. Like a good guitarist who is allowed to solo. That’s how it is Omakase. If you trust. If you let yourself go.

Address: Plaza de María Pita, 3. A Coruña

Bookings: https://omakasesushibar.es/

Menu price: 45 €

Images | Courtesy Omakase, Jared