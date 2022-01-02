In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Of the many sports watches on sale, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is one of the best value for money right now.

Sports watches from purely technological firms have made a great leap in recent years, catching up in many respects with those of specialized brands in this segment, such as Garmin or Polar.

That is why some smartwatches such as Apple Watch have little to envy models specialized in sports, but there are more, other models from other brands that also measure aspects such as VO2 Max or SpO2, Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro case which has now gone down to only 169 euros.

It’s a real bargain a discount that leaves it at its lowest historical price when the Three Wise Men is around the corner, making it a perfect gift for runners, cyclists or triathletes.



Latest generation smartwatch with 1.39 “OLED screen, two weeks of battery life, GPS, GLONASS, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement.

It has GPS and more than ten days of batteries with normal use, although obviously the more use of this sensor, the shorter the battery life.

All the reports indicate that the precision of its sensors is excellent when it comes to measuring pace, speed and calories, among other things, but also other details such as the quality of sleep.

Without a doubt it is a sports watch, in addition to a smart watch that synchronizes notifications from your mobile phone and allows you to take calls without having to take your smartphone out of your pocket, something that is always useful.

Although there are other running watches with more advanced features, few have that techie side that puts them on the same level as the best smartwatches from Apple or Samsung, two of the leading firms in the sector.

