One of the best chess players in the world plays Hearthstone

Garri Kasparov, one of the most awarded chess players today, is not only an expert in this discipline, but also enjoys his free time with a good game of Hearthstone. But do not think that he is a casual player, but that he has a very good level and considers that with the necessary effort, he could even become a professional.

Talking with PC Gamer, Kasparov not only did he reveal himself to be a great fan and player of Hearthstonebut also the deck you use frequently.

“I play Hearthstone, and I’m Diamond 5! To get to Legend you need to invest more time, but I have a lot of decks. You have to be very focused, but if I make an effort I can reach Legend, because Diamond 5 I achieved it quite easily. I think the Rogue is probably the strongest deck because it could kill you on turn seven of the hand. I play Libram Paladin and Taunt Druid “

In addition to Hearthstone, Kasparov revealed that he also got to play Warcraft when his son was younger, although it seems this last game didn’t catch him as much as it did Hearthstone.

Editor’s note: Another clear example that video games “are not just for children.” And it is that there are still people who think that this hobby can only be enjoyed by the little ones, when the reality of the matter is totally different.

Via: PC Gamer