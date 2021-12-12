In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

We have multitude of offers regarding a variety of mobile phones that we can acquire in the market, entry-level, mid-range and high-end, the latter that in most cases escape us in price, unless we find a great offer.

Although there are brands such as Xiaomi or Samsung that dominate the high-end in Android, OnePlus also has a great presence and now its recent launch you will be able to get it at a very low price, a OnePlus 9 that we even gave an outstanding in our analysis.

And is that You can buy the OnePlus 9 5G now from 450.22 euros in Aliexpress plaza, a device sent from Spain and that you can receive it in three days at home with full guarantee.

This high-end 5G smartphone features a Snapdragon 888 processor, the best from Qualcomm right now. In addition, it has an AMOLED screen at 120Hz.

And is that The OnePlus 9 5G can be purchased from 450.22 euros in Aliexpress plaza, with around 250 euros discount compared to its usual price, with which one of the most outstanding offers is made before the Christmas holidays.

However, its price on Aliexpress is so interesting, that even Amazon has not been able to match it finding itself much more expensive.

In case you don’t know, the OnePlus 9 is a high-end device that offers a 6.55-inch screen at FullHD + resolution. Inside it offers the processor Snapdragon 888 supported by Adreno 660 GPU.

The device that is marketed in the offer comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and its prices vary slightly depending on the color.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts. Read: OPPO Watch with Google Pay arrives in Europe

With regard to the photographic section, there is a 48MP main sensor with optical image stabilizer, a 50 Mpx Ultra wide angle and a 2 Mpx monochrome sensor, along with the 16 Mpx front camera for selfies or video calls.

It is one of the cheapest and most powerful high-end that you can find and that on top of it is in a really low offer compared to its original launch a few months ago.