A new CNBC report claims that Michael Schwekutsch has left Apple to join Archer Aviation.

Apple has just lost who would have stood out as director of engineering for the Special Projects Group within the company. Michael Schwekutsch joined Apple in March 2019 as part of the Apple Car project. Now, however, CNBC reports that the executive would have left the company to be part of another project, according to the details of his LinkedIn profile.

Michael Schwekutsch, according to his official LinkedIn account, has officially left the Apple offices to become part of Archer, an aerospace company that is working on the development of electric flying vehicles that can navigate within cities. Inside Archer, Michael Schwekutsch will take the role of senior director vice president of engineering. It should be noted that the executive already held a similar position within the renowned company Tesla before working for Apple.

The Apple Car could arrive in four years, in 2025

The rumors about the Apple Car do not stop arriving. A few weeks ago we saw a report that claimed that Apple wants the Apple Car ready for 2025, and that is Although the project has changed hands in charge multiple times, it seems to be reaching port at last. The company wants to design an autonomous vehicle capable of carrying its passengers by itself. So far, it seems that one of the big problems with Apple Car is its battery, and that is that according to some reports the company has not found one that meets its requirements.

Production of the Apple Car is rumored to begin in 2024, so Maybe in four years we can finally see the first sample of Apple’s smart and electric car moving. So far, the project seems to have faced serious problems, but let’s hope that Apple manages to carry out this ambitious project that would also compete directly with industry greats such as Tesla.

Related topics: Apple car

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe