With its Snapdragon 870 processor and its 120 Hz AMOLED screen, this POCO F3 5G is a cheap mobile and perfect for gaming.

POCO has proven to be one of the most interesting mobile brands of the moment. Its combination of cutting-edge technical characteristics and a very low price is more than enough to capture the attention of many, but with this POCO F3 5G you have an incredible mobile at a very low price.

Right now you could take home a LITTLE F3 5G for only 299.99 euros buying it from Amazon. A very good offer considering that we are talking about the version with 256 GB of storage.

POCO F3 5G 256GB at Amazon

This mobile literally shines thanks to its screen. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with support for HDR10 + and also has a 120 Hz refresh rate. A large, bright screen, with good colors and fast.

To this we have to add the use of the processor Snapdragon 870 compatible with 5G networks. Also has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It is a perfect combination for gamers, with which you will not have problems playing any title.

In the photography section you have a 48 megapixel main camera, an ultra wide angle of 8 Mpx and a telemacro of 5 Mpx. For selfies it has a 20 megapixel camera.

It does not detract at all from its 4,520 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging, so you have enough power to last all day, but if you need it, it will charge the battery in no time wherever you are.

During our POCO F3 5G tests it proved to be a mobile with excellent performance in applications and games, the screen is excellent and it also has good sound quality.

This POCO F3 5G is a perfect mobile for those looking for an off-road vehicle at a very reasonable price. Both for gamers and for fans of social networks or whoever hangs out all day between WhatsApp, Telegram and other chat apps.

