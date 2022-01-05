One of the longest-running and most troubled developments in the industry is Skull & Bones. Ubisoft has put great efforts into carry forward the piracy titleBut the play has suffered multiple delays and restarts since its presentation at E3 2017.

Along with the problems related to sexual harassment scandals, the play also adds the departure of those responsible, including the director more than a year ago. Now, Antoine Henry, lead designer and co-director of the title, has announced that it is leaving the discipline of Ubisoft Singapore.

The person in charge thanked the 15 years of work in the French company and is one of the longest-serving members of Skull & Bones. In fact, has been working on the project since August 2014, beyond having participated in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

We still remain without a release date for the game, although Ubisoft’s latest financial report points to an arrival for fiscal year 2022/2023. On the other hand, a series starring female pirates based on the title is also looming on the horizon.