The Playstation Plus leaks are the order of the day at the end of each month, being so in November we had a list of three games filtered by reliable media, which have ended up being real, since yesterday Sony did not It took some time to confirm these games and 3 more for VR, although the names of the latter would be revealed later.

In this way, on December 7, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users will be able to download Mortal Shell, Godfall Challenge Edition and LEGO DC Super-Villains in addition to the other three that remain to be seen. In itself this should be cause for joy, but the truth is that this announcement has come with controversy, as it has been revealed that one of the three games is a simple trial version, that is to say, a demo, instead of a complete game.

Godfall Challenge Edition is a simple trial version, not a full title

The dispute is found with Godfall Challenge Edition, which joins PlayStation Plus as a simple demo, which would have been created by Sony in order to give it as a game in the subscription service. As you can imagine, this has not sat well with the subscribers, since this same trial version lacks even any hint of story and plot nor of the expansions.

The comments against this decision have been such that on Reddit it is being debated if this is legalSince creating a demo specifically for a subscription service is, to say the least, immoral on the part of the company. It remains to be seen if Sony ends up compensating its fans next January, although those who are going to run out of PlayStation Plus this December would not see any grace in this.

Be that as it may, it should be noted that It is not the first problem that PlayStation Plus presents, since since the launch of PS5, many users report the decline in the quality of the subscription service as far as the catalog of titles is concerned, since, although we have had titles such as Days Gone, Battlefield V, among others, the truth is that The pandemic has been noticed even in this section of the brand.

Otherwise, Remember to download the November games before it is too late on December 7, this being the date on which 6 titles will replace the current ones.

