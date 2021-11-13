No more Apple events are expected until (maybe) spring 2022, so we are entering a time where there will not be much news from Apple unless we find surprise press releases. But still the news from the world of the bitten apple keeps coming, so let’s take a look at what other media have been commenting on.

The hangover of the new MacBook Pros still lasts

In MacRumors they have a video in which they compare the characteristics of the MacBook Pro M1 with the new M1 Pro models:

Our colleagues at Xataka talk about how the App Store is reluctant to accept external payment methods, when a court ruling will force the company to do so in less than a month. Time is running out.

If you want to see what the new colored HomePod mini that will arrive at the end of the month in Spain will be like, at 9to5Mac they have a video in which they show them all:

In MacStories they talk about The iOS App Icon Book, a book in physical edition that collects the best designs of the application icons that have passed through our iPhone over the years.

Marques Brownlee has already posted his impressions of the MacBook Pro with M1 Max chip, and they do not disappoint:

In Mac Adress they do the opposite and wonder if it is worth buying the cheapest model of MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip: