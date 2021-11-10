The collaboration between Skims and Fendi aimed to be a great bombshell and we can already say that it has not remained a simple promise. The data speaks for itself. And it is that, yesterday, November 9, the long-awaited collection made stockings by the Italian house and the signature of Kim Kardashian went on sale. The success was such that they made a million dollar box in a minute. This has been reported by TMZ, which has also provided graphic evidence of the long queues registered at the Fendi store in Beverly Hills.

The collection, limited edition, I know based on sketches from an archival Fendi collection, That first presented in 1979 by Karl Lagerfeld himself. Skims, meanwhile, contributes diversity and curves in designs that adapt to all silhouettes.

Most of the clothes have already been sold out and, among the first to do so, is the most expensive of the entire collection: the leather dress that the celebrity recently wore to the WSJ magazine awards and which is priced at $ 4,200 (about 3,600 euros at the exchange rate). On the opposite side of the list, you can buy several models of bras for 100 dollars (about 86 euros to change), these being the cheapest items in the collection.





Kim Jones, creative director of Fendi, has told how it all started: “The idea It came about when my team and I were meeting in the studio in Rome. Suddenly all the women fell silent staring at their phones. I didn’t know but they were waiting for the launch of the new Skims collection “. It was then that Jones realized that they had to do something together.

The result is this phenomenon in which the one that fuchsia pink (which becomes the new nude) and the logos are the protagonists and that already has more than 300,000 people, according to TMZ sources, on the waiting list. Will we see it shortly in a future edition of cloned and caught?

Photos | @skims