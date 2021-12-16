One last walk through GTA Online before the server outage on PS3 and Xbox 360

It was 2013 and the shock of The Last of Us still lingered on me. Joel and Ellie’s trip shocked me like few others, but there was no time to internalize what happened, because Rockstar shook the foundations of the industry with one of its bombs: GTA V landed on PS3 and Xbox 360. The generation gave its last glimpses before the arrival of PS4 and Xbox One, but the company of the Houser brothers did not want to miss their appointment to launch at least one GTA by generation.

Los Santos opened up in the canal. A glorious imitation of Los Angeles and its surroundings, three unforgettable protagonists and the same old formula in hand: fun, destruction and mayhem. The icing on the cake was when GTA Online was kicked off on October 1, 2013. Play with friends, walk the streets together and find situations of all kinds.

Now, that flame of fun has been extinguished on some consoles that were released in 2005 and 2006. GTA Online is no longer available on both consoles and, after a long time without paying a visit, I have one last tour of Los Santos before saying goodbye.

84 years have passed

Ok, maybe not so much, but my profile on PS3 says that the last time I played was in 2018 and I remember it was in campaign mode to get some trophies. The truth is that I stopped playing from the day the rest of my friends did make the jump to PS4 and Xbox One for GTA Online. I had angrily squeezed the multiplayer and considered it (I consider) a past stage of which I only have good memories.

The loading menu reminds with a message that On December 16, everything will go to limbo, to nothing. Here I am, using Michael at home and activating the character wheel to re-see that familiar face that one day I tried to make him look like me. After accepting a new set of policies that I don’t read by any means, here I come.





I appear in the middle of the street, next to my Dewbauchee JB 700, a beautiful car that imitates the legendary Aston Martin from James Bond. A damn eye in the eye it cost me to raise enough money, always in-game and never paying for any of the Shark Cards. The first stop is the garage I bought on La Mesa, Popular Street, near Lester’s hideout.

tigreblanc6287 decides that he doesn’t want me to do that, so he kills me without asking any questions. The decision is simple: flee like a coward who does not want problems. PAPY-DEMON-666 destroys me with a missile from under a bridge, from inside a bridge. He has used the glitch that allows you to go through the concrete wall and place you inside the structure to be invulnerable. Sure enough, I’m in GTA Online.

Time has not made a dent

I think I have returned. The sensations are the same, even when I’m kissing the ground with my own blood around it. Good manners have not been lost, so a player invites me for a ride in his more than tuned car. And it was that it was all a fashion, a trend that had to be added yes or yes.





How many meetings were there at downtown Los Santos Customs? How many cars out of Fast & Furious have you seen traversing the roads in the game? What really allowed you to show off was that your car was fast and shone more than the damn sun with terrifying colors, to be able to be that it worked like a light bulb at night. Chrome was the order of the day and God knows what would have happened eight years ago if ray tracing had been activated.

In a meaningless journey I end up at the doors of another unforgettable garage, the one in Rockford Hills, South Mo Milton Drive. It was a way to enter what was considered to be the best apartment you could have in the game and it was the core of an inordinate amount of experiments. You were browsing YouTube for five minutes in the mid-2010s and that was a festival of bugs, glitches and errors with which to force the game to do what you wanted.

This happened despite the good work of Rockstar and the abandonment of its own creators. In 2015, the updates to the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions stopped arriving and in 2017 there was the last call to make the jump to PS4, Xbox One and PC. I ignored all that, the orange had been totally squeezed after years of totally free content.





Going from the greatest possible adventure in GTA Online was to rob a small establishment to carry out robberies with your friends was a huge leap. With everything in the end maintenance was parked by Rockstar and it has been noticed in the last game that I have played. Going too fast causes the map to not be loaded properly, being able to see through the textures, popping or simply not being seen properly.

A perfect breeding ground for hackers start to proliferate. No, I am not going to fool you, I did not get those 85 million dollars from my bank account with the sweat of my brow. I remember that, back in the last time I played, someone was kind enough to make me burst my pockets with bills. A couple of cars joined my collection, but I couldn’t show it to my friends anymore.

While visiting the north of the map, I am hopelessly teleported to Del Perro Beach. I fall from a considerable height, I open the parachute and all of us who were there exploded like fireworks. GTA Online is still what it was, even with those players capable of changing weapons or clothes in the same instant.

See you later cowboy

Heck, it’s possibly the thing that angers me the most about all this. I have grown fond of my cars, my motorcycles, my properties. Totally ridiculous to say this about virtual objects, I know, but I can’t help it in all that I have lived with them, in how much fun I have had. Have been hundreds of hours in GTA Online that have disappeared at a stroke, getting dough, spending as long as it took for the Declasse Saber Turbo to be absolutely nickel-plated.

From my hovel on Spanish Avenue, West Vinewood, to my brand new stomping ground on Del Perro, Marathon Avenue. They all had their moment and have given shelter to revelries (within what the virtual world allows). The Western Bagger, the Vapid Dominator, the BF Bifta, the Pegassi Zentorno, the Imponte Phoenix … each and every one of them have a story behind. I remember how I got them and why they are in my garage.





There is no way I am not into doing the freeway tour around GTA Online. It is a walk that I really appreciate and I even did it for pleasure. I grab my Western Daemon and head to my little summer mansion on Dulouz Avenue, Paleto Bay. The views are still impressive despite the resolution being 720p. East Los FM, Los Santos Rock Radio or Non Stop Pop FM accompany me with their songs to the final destination, at which point the trip is over for me and for multiplayer on PS3 and Xbox 360.

I don’t know if Rockstar could have done something else to prevent the loss of progress. To what extent is a company obliged to support its video games? Could they have allowed use your character and properties from GTA Online in offline mode? We are not even talking about a work that draws exclusively on its online functions, but once again, we are talking about how everything we have built is lost, even when it is not tangible.

It seems that I am referring to some NFTs, but nor I can deny that affection inherent to what I had and is no longer. I never thought that Rockstar would continue to fatten GTA Online for so many years and much less could I think that it would reach the generation of PS5 and Xbox Series. Yet here we are, with a standalone version on the way next year.

Image | Xtrafunds