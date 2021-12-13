DeTodoCorazón.mx .-The unpredictability of this influenza season 2021-2022 highlights the importance of vaccination as protection against this disease and its possible associated risks, such as heart attack and pneumonia, especially in people from vulnerable groups: children under six months of age. 5 years, older adults, pregnant women, health personnel and those who live with comorbidities, such as diabetes or obesity.

During the last influenza seasons, it was detected that approximately half of the adults hospitalized by this virus suffered from heart disease, a figure that is even more alarming considering that this condition is associated with an increase in the probability of suffering a heart attack when heart muscle or stroke.

This responds to the inflammatory response that influenza produces throughout the body, since as our immune system tries to fight the virus, it is possible that blood pressure increases causing blood clots that in turn can lead to a blockage that cuts oxygen to the heart or brain. In addition, non-cardiac complications of influenza, including pneumonia and respiratory failure, can worsen this predisposition.

Specifically, it is estimated that after catching influenza the risk of having a heart attack is 10 times higher in the week following infection. Similarly, studies show that one in eight (12.5%) patients hospitalized for influenza experience a cardiovascular event, of which 31% require intensive care and 7% die.

The flu vaccine provides protection beyond illness by helping to reduce the risk of complications. Getting vaccinated against influenza has been associated with reductions in the risk of heart attack by 15-45%, reductions similar to the effect of quitting smoking or taking medications against cholesterol or high blood pressure.

Flu Vaccine and Covid-19 Vaccine

In the context of the pandemic, it is of utmost importance that people can be protected against both diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) considers that the co-administration of a seasonal influenza vaccine and any dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is acceptable, since the risk of developing severe symptoms is high in adults infected with the virus of either of these two diseases. In accordance with this, the Ministry of Health in Mexico indicates that both vaccines can be administered simultaneously without any contraindication.

Unlike coronavirus vaccines, which can be administered at any time, influenza is a seasonal disease, with an annual strain composition chosen by the WHO, who gives notice of the strains most likely to circulate each season and makes recommendations. specific to the composition of the vaccine year after year.

DZ