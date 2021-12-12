Firearm. Image: Pixabay.

One dead and five wounded is the balance of an armed attack in the municipality of Betulia, Antioquia. According to the first reports, three highly armed men came to a public establishment and began firing indiscriminately.

The armed incursion was recorded in the Nariño neighborhood of Betulia, where a minor was reportedly injured.

Juan Manuel Lema, mayor of Betulia, assured that “heavily armed men entered the Nariño neighborhood, apparently belonging to organized armed groups and began to shoot.”

Likewise, the local president assured that among the injured there is one seriously. “(…) One of these who was there and five others were injured. Among the wounded is a minor who is being treated at the General Hospital of Medellín ”, informed Mayor Juan Manuel Lema.

It should be remembered that this is not a remote fact, since about two months ago a very similar attack occurred in the same municipality.

During last October, a group of armed men fired indiscriminately into the air on several occasions, according to some media, they also painted some walls and threatened several people into throwing themselves to the ground while they were present at the scene. However, fortunately at that time no fatalities were reported and no injuries were reported.

Faced with these acts of violence that have been reported in Betulia, Antioquia, the authorities have several hypotheses, among them, that they are members of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, who operate in the sector and aim to sow fear among the community.

Forced displacement increased 198% in Colombia compared to the previous year

The violence that is represented in events such as the one that occurred in Betulia, It not only leaves fatalities but also causes other types of consequences such as displacement and forced confinement in different parts of the country.

The United Nations Office of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) published a report in which it presents the figures of the humanitarian impact and trends in Colombia during this year. Among the most alarming numbers are those of forced displacement in the national territory.

According to OCHA, until October 2021 at least 64,800 people have been displaced in 136 massive events, representing an increase of 198% compared to the same period in 2020.

Likewise, it reported that of the displaced persons, at least 53,100 remain displaced “with intersectoral needs and uncertainty about their future.”

The report assured that only 18% of the massively displaced people during 2021 have been able to return to their place of origin; however, at this point the report highlights that many returned to their territories without security guarantees.

Regarding the scourge of forced confinement, the report indicated that Chocó requires special attention since it reports more than 65% of the victims of this problem at the national level. The areas of that department where this situation persists to a greater extent are: Bojayá, Alto, Medio, and Bajo Baudo.

According to OCHA, between January and October of this year, the Local Coordination Teams received reports of 51,400 people forced to confine themselves in the presence and actions of illegal armed groups. Of this total, more than 38,400 are indigenous and 9,900 are Afro-Colombian.

