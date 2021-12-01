Among many boys and not so much the idea of ​​being an influencer is very seductive and here, Majo ( @mariajosegi ), Juca ( @jucaviapri ) and Dani Rodríguez ( @danyrdzsa ) told us about their best recommendations to start in the world of content creation.

“Do it because it makes you happy and the results will come later, look for your differentiating point and exploit it, laugh, cry, work hardThere is no exact formula for success, stop thinking about things so much and just do it, ”said Majo, who has accumulated more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Juca is one of the most prominent in the world of content creators, according to his 4 million followers, for him everything is on the subject. “Talk about something you like and define how and why you want to communicate that with the people who come to see the content,” he emphasized.

“The most important thing for content generation is to be authentic and being yourself is the most important thing. Undertaking as you are is what can bring you closer to your audience, ”recommends content creator Dani Rdz.

For many face they suddenly become influencers It is even overwhelming and in the experience of these three success stories they tell us about the moment when they realized that they were in the eyes of thousands of people.

“The truth is, I don’t love that term, I think I’m a person who goes through life experimenting with the things that he is most passionate about, drawing experiences and learning and sharing them with people,” said Juca.

“I consider myself a content creator, I think calling someone influencer involves being aware of the power that words and actions have over the audienceDani mentioned.

For Majo, as a young woman, this fame of social networks suddenly came. “I like knowing that I can help someone to feel better, to inspire them or maybe to be a little more themselves, but if I’m honest I don’t know that I would define myself as an influencer but I do know that I am very lucky to be able to connect with so much people through a screen and be able to share and create ”.

I feel like I’m just a girl making videos in her room that has many friends around the world

