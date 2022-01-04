The Cresio platform was born in Spain, due to the need to include in a single space the control of different parts of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. That is, to combine in a single platform the possibility of simultaneously operating on multiple CEX and DEX, with advanced functionalities for users, regardless of their degree of knowledge.

These functionalities are carried out under an intuitive environment with audiovisual aids that allow an agile and control experience.

Problems and solutions

From CRESIO they have faced the need to solve the current deficiencies that take place in the different CEX and DEX, among which are the lack of information and the few tools that improve the investment experience for the user.

Due to this problem, they have concentrated their efforts on studying and understanding the errors that CEX and DEX suffer today, in order to develop a platform that solves this problem and facilitates operations in an intuitive environment and that shows as much information as possible. .

The priority has been to create an easy-to-use interface to be able to unify several CEX and DEX within the platform, thus eliminating the need to constantly switch between several browser windows when operating on different CEX and DEX simultaneously.

Cresio’s vision is oriented to the present and the future, developing a practical and fast system when incorporating new tools.

Exchanges

Some places where you can operate through Cresio are: Binance, CoinbasePro, Bittrex, JamonSwap, Uniswap, Pancakeswap.

What does Cresio solve?

There are many characteristics that Creció offers and that can be considered:

CEX and DEX unification, drastically reducing access time.

Improvements in operations in DEX facilitating the buy / sell system and adding functionalities such as buy and sell orders, stop-loss and programmable operations.

Quick and easy with a simple click when changing CEX and DEX.

Ease and speed with a simple click when changing cryptocurrencies and orders placed such as those that are active.

Individual help in each panel, offering an explanation of its use and purpose, backed by a video tutorial.

Unification of the data of all the cryptocurrencies that exist in the CEX and DEX synchronized with the CRESIO platform, not only expanding the market information, but also the project of each one of them.

Visualization and control over active operations, such as the last ones carried out in different CEX and DEX in real time, being accessible from any section within the CRESIO platform.

Export of all the histories and unified balances individually or together, to an easy-to-understand tabular list for the presentation of fiscal accounts.

Possibility of creating alerts for prices, volumes, 24-hour changes, trends, inclusion of new cryptocurrencies in a CEX or DEX, etc.

Integration of an automated calculator that offers the differences and percentages in the operations carried out.

Unification of data and statistics, being able to export to different formats.

Signs

In a market as extensive as the current one, signals are considered of valuable importance, since they condition numerous operations, making decisions and the degree of attention difficult in most cases.

For this reason, Cresio has designed different types of signals:

– Scalping signals They are the ones that show the difference between the buy order and the sell order, indicating that cryptocurrencies have the best opportunity to carry out operations in a short period of time and thus benefit from the difference.

– Signs of volume change in 1, 5, 15 and 30 minutes they will show the movement that cryptocurrencies have during these periods, being able to anticipate the others.

– Demand and supply signals indicate that cryptocurrencies have a greater difference, showing those that have important supports.

– Future price signals They will indicate the trend that each cryptocurrency has and be able to program target alerts.

– Signs of price changes in 24 hours and trend changes

Also, they keep adding signals making it an attractive and useful tool.

Visual characteristics of the platform

The control of open operations and last movements can be highlighted.

Visualization of open operations in all CEX and DEX continuously in all sections, having a side panel that can be shown or hidden with a simple click.

The user will be able to observe any active operation, in which CEX and DEX the order is placed, what cryptocurrency is operating, the price of the order, as well as the last price of the order, having the possibility of canceling the operation quickly. Having the possibility of showing the last operations carried out, in which Exchange or DeFi it has been carried out, the purchase or sale, the closing time of the operation and what was the cryptocurrency that was traded.

Video tutorials:

In the sections of the platform there is a question mark (?) On the side of the title of each block, when you press it it will show you a video tutorial explaining in detail the function of each point within the platform, in approximately 30 minutes you will know how use the basic functions of the platform with agility and fluidity.

Advantages of operating through Cresio

• Time spent:

Thanks to the unification of CEX and DEX, the user will be able to make the most of the time spent avoiding multiple identifications and the consequent learning of the operation in each CEX and DEX. With CRESIO it will only be necessary to learn how to use the platform, which has been developed to offer an intuitive interface and with extensive help for user learning. The main objective is to abstract the user from all aspects related to the operation of each of the different CEX and DEX so that they can focus on the most important aspects, obtaining profitability and acquiring knowledge.

• Speed ​​of action:

Speed ​​of action is essential since speed in decision-making often affects profitability considerably, for this reason we have designed the platform with easy-to-understand tools and an intuitive interface.

• Control:

With the platform, the user will have controlled each one of the operations, personalized histories, unified or individual balances, change of CEX and DEX, diversity of alerts, operation scheduling, rig control, registration in Airdrops, among other tools, benefiting from a very great accessibility on the control of your accounts.

• Economic profitability:

With a set of tools implemented in the CRESIO platform that will show expanded and organized information, the user will be able to know which markets are the most appropriate to invest with the greatest probability of obtaining economic benefits, the objective being that the user receives more benefits operating on the platform. than using the CEX or DEX individually.

• Programmable operations:

It has a large number of tools to execute trading operations, unifying basic buy, sell, stop-loss and dynamic stop-loss operations or scalping operations. In this way, it offers simplicity and speed regarding the changes between operations and prices with a simple click, programming of automated future orders of continuous buy and sell, including the possibility of programming orders with targets, static and dynamic stop-losses, thus managing to monitor increases in digital assets automatically or manually.

• Participation:

From Cresio they want users to be part of the development of the platform. For this reason they insist that you send them suggestions and ideas for the expansion and innovation of the platform. The more the CRESIO platform is used, the more suggestions will be obtained based on the individual needs of each user, thus forming a more complete and intuitive platform in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Service price

Access to the CRESIO platform has 4 possible payment methods:

-FREE. € 0 / month

-BASIC. € 20 / month

-STANDARD. € 30 / month

-PREMIUM. € 50 / month

The modalities will be paid only with the XCRE token.

The XCRE token

XCRE is a Utility token created on the MATIC (Polygon) network, which will allow the user to pay for access to the platform.

XCRE can currently be purchased from the DEX JamonSwap.

It should be noted as news that the Creció token is present in coinmarketcap and has been listed on Uniswap.

XCRE Stake Systems

STAKE (a fixed 8% annual stake of tokens) (First year).

STAKE + LP a fixed annual 18% of tokens in LP stake. (First year)

After the STAKE of the first year: 50% of the fees charged by Cresio for the platform will be distributed among the holders as follows:

40% is allocated 30% to Stake Holders and 70% to Stake Holders with LP. 5% for holders who have a Cresio NFT

The remaining 5% will burn.

The NFTs of Cresio

Unique pieces for Holders XCRE. The NFTs will be distributed in two ways, through a lottery among all Cresio holders and through bidding on the marketplace.

To participate in the draw for a Cresio NFT Card, it is necessary to be registered in the Cresio NFT holder system in the user control panel and have at least a percentage of the XCRE received on December 20 in the wallet, or be Holder of the old CRES token with a minimum of 500,000 CRES

NFTs Features:

Units available: 1 for raffle and 3 for Marketplace (Burning) – 1 reserved Free access to the platform for life. (Premium fee)

Obtaining dividends in the collection of the payment for use of the platform. Price by bid starting price 12000 XCRE

The XCRE obtained by bidding the card will be burned

Avatar for copytrader on multiexchange

Units available: 1 for raffle and 9 for Marketplace (Burning)

50% discount on the payment of the access fee to the platform for life. Obtaining dividends in the collection of the payment for use of the platform. Price by bid starting price 6000 XCRE

The XCRE obtained by bidding the card will be burned Avatar for copytrader in multiexchange

Units available: 1 for raffle and 9 for Marketplace (Burning) 15% discount on the payment of the access fee to the platform for life. Obtaining dividends in the collection of the payment for use of the platform. Price by bid starting price 3000 XCRE

The XCRE obtained by bidding the card will be burned Avatar for copytrader in multiexchange