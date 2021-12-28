one chance in 17 million

The search for a Shiny initial comes with a surprise.

Throughout these 25 years that the franchise has behind its back, we have been able to see how Pokémon has been introducing new mechanics with each new generation, so that some of these were preserved in time while others perished. Within this second group we can find some known as the Triple Battles, Mega Evolutions and Z Moves, while in the first we have the Double battles and Shiny Pokémon.

The latter were introduced during the second generation due, mainly, to the capabilities offered by the Game Boy Color, thus being able to display colors different from those common in many Pokémon species, which eventually brought the term shiny hunter, these being players specialized in catch Pokémon with these variations.

Of course, do not think that they come out in many cases, since for years the probability of finding a Shiny Pokémon is 1 in 4096 Unless we have methods to reduce this percentage, such as the Masuda Method or the Iris Amulet. And it is just for this that surprising that a streamer had an unthinkable encounter.

A Shiny Pokémon twice

This has happened in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, the most recent titles in the series. In these same games, at the beginning, we will have to choose an initial Pokémon to face a Starly. Needless to say, both the Starly and the initial Pokémon can come out in their Shiny version, which causes many reset the game to have a Shiny initial.

However, something that not many seek is that the Starly come out Shiny, since this more than a stroke of luck is the opposite, since no Pokémon can be caught at this point in the adventure. And this is just what has happened to the user MitchOG, who has this Pokémon with glitters. You can imagine the frustration at the moment.

However, the surprise has come when this user has taken out his Turtwig, showing that this was also Shiny. This has resulted in the first and first Pokémon being Variocolor, something that only happens once in 17 million times, thus creating an iconic moment in the franchise. If you want to see this moment, you have only access the clip of this moment.

