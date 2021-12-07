The list contains around 1,300 products whose prices are frozen until January 7

The national government, through the Ministry of Internal Trade, modified this Tuesday the original list of products with frozen prices that apply until January 7, 2022.

The basket of general consumer goods is part of an 850-page annex that was published this morning in the Official Gazette. Roberto Feletti, the person responsible for the measure, had advanced before its officialization that the new list is missing “Some products that companies decided to discontinue” and that several of them were replaced by others “maintaining quality and price.”

Of the 1,432 products that were regulated in the resolution of last October 20, there were around 1,300 that will continue in force until the first week of January.

The list encompasses a diverse spectrum of items, including both top brands and products from small and medium-sized companies. On the other hand, Resolution 1064/2021 -published this Tuesday- continues to guarantee that in the 23 provinces and in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, the basket will necessarily continue to contain the following items: Warehouse, Cleaning and Hygiene and Personal Care.

“In order to maintain the stabilization of the prices of the products that make up the household consumption basket, and avoid imbalances or distortions in the production, distribution and marketing chain of the products included in the referenced resolution ut supra, it becomes necessary to modify its Annex “, justified the Secretary of Commerce in the document. The annex in question has a list of 850 pages of general consumer goods.

The Government intends to continue with this measure throughout 2022. To do this, it will convene representatives of the business sector to agree on reviews and potential new product changes. As Feletti himself announced, the meetings to refine numbers will be after the holidays, a week before the expiration of the measure that the Secretary of Commerce intends to extend.

In addition, the official stated that the “products that are impacted by international inflation should be added: wheat, corn, and meat”. Feletti’s bet is that frozen prices impact the food basket so that within 5 years it can be “End homelessness.”

“That popular income can acquire the food basket they need is not an objective that requires a revolution to do so,” said the Secretary of Commerce yesterday in dialogue with C5N.

Meanwhile, in the resolution published in the Official Gazette – by order of President Alberto Fernández – an annex was added with 15 products for “The Christmas table”. “We are going to reach December with this offer and we hope that in this way the salary will be optimized,” Feletti remarked.

The modification of the list that has been in force since the end of October comes one week after the Indec released the inflation data for November, which will show the real scope of the price freeze.

In this sense, the official admitted that it is too early to admit compliance with the measure but that he will feel “satisfied” if the basket functioned as “an anchor in the inflationary acceleration” that had been registered in September and October.

“If it really cushioned the impact, if someone could buy something more than the usual products they bought, I will feel a little better personally,” he emphasized.

