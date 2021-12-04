There are five days until the release of Halo Infinite. It seems incredible that there is so little left after having waited a whole year for what was to be the flagship of the new Xbox Series. But as they say, the good thing is done by asking.

Its free multiplayer, which we gave a good account of days ago, has not been enough to cure the monkey for putting the glove on its campaign, the first in the open world. Although the online mode has served to sakanayalugang have performed an experiment with the sniper rifle: 23 deaths with one bullet!

23 人 抜 き ス ナ イ パ ー#HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/AjCoGewbL1 – さ か な 🐟 (@sakanayalugang) November 30, 2021

Logically, everything was ready as the rest of the players were lined up waiting for the notice of the person in question. But it is surprising that with the S7 rifle it is possible to kill so many players at the same time with a single bullet, when usually in other shooters there is usually a cap of two or five.

It is, of course, an “impossible” death because in a normal game this opportunity will not be given. Not even in the recent Battlefield 2042 we have seen a similar death, despite having witnessed a streak of great fortune …

May the 8th of December arrive, please. That there is desire to Master Chief.