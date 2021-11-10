The Oncology Hospital was inaugurated on May 11, 1961, along with other Units of the XXI Century National Medical Center complex, whose official inauguration was until March 1963.

Background of the Oncology Hospital of the National Medical Center

This Hospital has as its predecessor Sanatorium No. 2 of the same Institute, which was located on Calle de Niños Héroes in Colonia De los Doctores. Building that also housed a private hospital dedicated to Orthopedics.

Dr. Rafael Martínez González was the last director of Sanatorium No. 2 and became the first director of the Oncology Hospital. Accompanied by Dr. Francisco Morales Canfield, first deputy director; Emma Leal, First Head of Nursing. Antonio Zamayoa Hernández, first administrator. And Dr. Mauricio García Sainz, first head of teaching and research.

It has been the largest Oncology Hospital in Mexico and avant-garde since its opening. Overcoming its total closure due to the earthquake that struck Mexico City on September 19, 1985.

He is currently fully recovered and has become a leader in the study, treatment and research of cancer throughout Latin America. From different administrative changes in the IMSS as of 2004. The third level hospital centers gave rise to the so-called High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE). Transformation that has prompted greater professionalization within the institute and significant changes in its management.

Dr. Rafael Medrano, director of the Oncology Hospital of the National Medical Center (CMN) Siglo XXI of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS). Who today obtained the National Award for Research in Oncological Surgery, recognition granted by the Mexican Society of Oncological Studies, highlighted that this UMAE covers patients with oncological diseases in the Metropolitan Area, Morelos, Chiapas, Tabasco and Veracruz.

“In general, we receive from all over the country, because this is such a specialized hospital that there are cases that require the expertise of a specific multidisciplinary team. Which is extremely relevant ”.

According to the expert, the hospital has the most powerful radiotherapy center in the entire country, with six linear accelerators. Two brachytherapy equipment, the only Cyber ​​Robot system in the entire health sector. With which very specialized treatments are given for complicated tumors.

600 radiotherapy sessions are carried out daily

On average, he said, 600 radiation therapy sessions, 200 chemotherapy treatments are carried out daily. As well as between 40 to 50 high-impact surgical procedures.

He noted that the previous year, despite the pandemic, the Oncology Hospital maintained a productivity of 90 percent in its services, in addition to treating COVID-19 cases. This 2021 has recovered 100 percent of patient care, and had an increase of 15 percent as part of the national program of recovery of services.

“In 2019 we were the penultimate place in productivity within the UMAE, once our administration started on August 26, 2020, we have managed to place ourselves within the first three places in productivity at the national level,” he said.

It is currently the number one hospital in the country and in Latin America for the number of patients and treatments performed

It is currently the number one hospital in the country and in Latin America due to the number of patients and treatments carried out, "we are also the hospital that trains the most personnel in radio-oncology, medical oncology and surgery, as well as the specialty in quality to medical care, specializing in palliative care and occupational medicine, we already have more than 2,500 graduates throughout the country, "he stressed.

He stressed that the success of this hospital lies in each and every worker at any operational level who together make it possible to achieve the best care for our patients with cancer conditions, for which I extend my respect and appreciation to each one of them.