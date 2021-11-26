However, there is also the other side of the coin of those investors who failed and lost all their investment and those who could not realize their profit because they forgot the password of their cryptocurrency.

In general, the intrinsic value of cryptocurrencies depends on the subjective valuation of retail investors, who buy or sell influenced by recommendations from prominent social media personalities that can have very personal biases and / or with a minimal dose of financial analysis. I laughed.

However, there is great value in cryptocurrencies: their underlying technology (blockchain) that allows increasing the certainty of their legitimacy; In other words, it solves one of the biggest problems of having a reliable record of information, making it difficult to counterfeit money. This is so valuable that there are currently many countries and central banks that are developing their own cryptocurrencies known as CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currencies).

Although CBDCs are still far from being promoted for use, they are strong proof that the world of cryptocurrencies is not just speculation. In addition to this, large institutional investors have invested more than 15,000 million dollars in venture capital; causing that, during the third quarter of 2021, 12 companies dedicated to cryptocurrencies achieved their unicorn status (recently created companies that reach a capitalization of 1,000 million dollars).

Therefore, before investing in cryptocurrencies, you have to do the task of classifying them between those that are fashionable and attract naive investors, and those that have the best technology in terms of transaction speed, possible number of transactions per minute, execution of smart contracts, amount of energy and time required to generate new units (tokens), and so on.