There are many Internet pages in charge of reporting prices of the most popular products in self-service and eCommerce stores, but above all, the most attractive offers and promotions that circulate during the Good end.

The main attraction of these sites, which also opened accounts on social networks, is to prevent the buyer from spending hours searching for the same item on the official store portals and, one by one, having to download their mobile applications or “hunt” them. Offers they post on Facebook and Twitter.

Therefore, there are some virtual platforms that already collect all that information and even allow you to search for a specific product in more than five or six different establishments at the same time.

Increasingly used by Mexican buyers, this site groups the best offers in minutes and reports the changes of each established store, so that consumers can review a product and compare it according to the market in their environment, in addition to having the option to open at the same time the official pages of the promotion to learn more about your purchase method.

For this edition of the Good End, for example, the network promises to publish the offers in real time through Twitter, where already at dawn yesterday there were some posts from Sams, Waltmart, Sephora, Chedraui, among many more.

The website is one of the most visited on special dates, and not only on the Good End, as it collects promotions from the most important sites in Mexico and has a very wide coverage; you will find all kinds of products.

Pormodiscounts It also publishes the special offers and the strongest that can be found on the Internet, with different payments and modalities.

Although it will also report on social networks the information of users and official stores, users can subscribe to their WhatsApp to receive real-time notifications of the Good End.

Tending it is not as immediate as the previous ones; however, it is one of the most popular by buyers.

This web page shows the most recent catalogs and coupons of the stores, where most of them already present attractive promotions and offers to take advantage of, especially at points of sale during the Good End or any other special date to celebrate.

This website is not different from the others, as it compiles some offers and compares prices of the different brands, especially in the most important commercial events such as the Good End or Christmas. The costs shown are those reported on the official pages of the stores so it is always up to date with the supply and demand on the Internet.

