On their honeymoon, a couple preferred to travel rather than have a wedding

A couple preferred to celebrate their honeymoon by traveling to more than 20 countries, instead of having to have a big party and celebration because they got married.

Last update: November 18, 2021

Bernardo and Natalia preferred to travel for 21 days to different countries in order to celebrate your wedding and honeymoon. They toured different parts of the world, realizing that it was the best choice they could make. Thanks to this, they were able to share much more as a couple and have new experiences.

For most married couples today, weddings represent a unique and special celebration for them. However, these Brazilians wanted to invest their money and time in doing something different.

They decided to fulfill a dream they had, which was to travel around the world. These husbands traveled to the best places in South America, Asia and Europe. A trip in which they saved to leave for a few months.

Some of the destinations they visited were: Spain, Portugal, France, Vietnam, Thailand, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

Read this article: 8 reasons to travel with your partner before getting married

Is it worth investing to celebrate a honeymoon and not a wedding?

The truth is that it is worth traveling with the couple, since it will always be good to be able to share different experiences, as well as get out of the comfort zone. These are moments that will always be remembered.

Travel is a good way to share the interests you have and see how to complement each other as a couple. According to Bernardo and Natalia:

“We have lived together 24 hours a day and we learned that each day should be an opportunity and a consensus. We made friends and met people who traveled just like us, as a couple. We learned to reduce anxiety, we enjoyed each place and each country without worrying about our next destination ”.

Traveling means an education that will last a lifetime. It is also a great option for people can know themselves and know how they act when they are in a couple.

Aspects to keep in mind when traveling

If you are thinking of going on a trip soon, you should consider these aspects, since they are vital for the adventure to be a success.

One of the destinations that most prefer couples is Asia , despite the fact that there are countries that are much cheaper. Some places you should not miss are Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

, despite the fact that there are countries that are much cheaper. Some places you should not miss are Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam. Try that your reservation be flexible. This is crucial in case you have to cancel the trip for any inconvenience, preventing you from wasting your money.

One recommendation is that you acquire medical insurance for travelers . Thanks to this, you will be calmer when traveling.

. Thanks to this, you will be calmer when traveling. Inform your relatives of all the tours you will do.

of all the tours you will do. Enjoy the time as a couple, with the intention that both can find out what your interests are.

Traveling is cheaper than a wedding

Taking a trip, compared to a wedding, turns out to be cheaper than this celebration. A marriage it will require money that you will have invested for a specific moment in your life. However, knowing different destinations it will be an experience that will stay with you for a long time.

In this type of event you are going to invite people that you will probably not see again. On a trip the same thing will happen, but all those strangers that you are going to run into are going to give you unique experiences, which you will remember forever.

However, a good advice is that before you marry the person with whom you will live the rest of your life, is that you know her well on a trip. There you will know a lot about her or him, so you will discover certain things that will make you make this decision.

Read this article: 10 romantic destinations to visit with your partner

Planning a trip is wonderful

Sharing and making decisions together, about the itinerary of the trip, is something exciting. For your honeymoon they have to plan where to go, what to do and what to visit, and this is great. Thanks to this, you can have a kind of discussion with your partner and negotiate what you both want.

When planning this adventure, you will learn a lot about the lifestyle of the other person, as well as the ability they have to solve a problem, their tastes, hobbies, emotional intelligence, among other aspects.

On the other hand, both will learn to adapt and go out together in the face of any obstacle that comes their way. A trip will always put you to the test, while you observe how the other person responds to it.

And best of all, you are going to learn something new. It does not matter if you have traveled a lot with your family or your friends, a trip as a couple is very different. Now that you know this, consider traveling on your honeymoon, as it is a great opportunity for you to discover and learn new things. In addition, you will experience unique emotions.

It might interest you …