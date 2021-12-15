on the way to the international market

With 60 years completed as a leader in the commercialization of equipment and materials for laboratories, schools and industries, El Crisol recently announced an investment of more than 300 million pesos to launch the most ambitious project that the company has developed throughout his story.

The installation of its new Distribution Center (Cedis) in the city of Querétaro, implies a transcendental step to consolidate its leadership in the country and to start a process of expansion towards Latam and the United States, as it will become the most important storage center largest of the entire region in this area.

For now, the total number of movements carried out by the brand abroad is barely 4%, however, it is projected that in the long term international operations will reach 20% or more. The new Cedis, which will be located in the municipality of Pedro Escobedo, Querétaro, will have a storage area of ​​15 thousand square meters, a capacity of 10 thousand pallets and a diversity of more than 25 thousand products from 290 brands, which not only They will be distributed in Mexican territory.

Photo: Courtesy El Crisol.

A development mission

The ambitious project that is launched also seeks to consolidate the role that El Crisol has today as an essential part of industrial, scientific, academic and research development in Mexico, as it has become a key player that offers solutions that contribute to combat public health, environmental and sanitary control problems, as well as to strengthen the scientific field of the country.

On the other hand, the project seeks to become a key element for the industrial growth of the region with a remarkable strategic position and an operations center with capacity for 80 employees, certified laboratories, as well as five positions for the reception and departure of cargo vehicles. .

The work is the result of the vision of 400 collaborators nationwide, who seek to be the largest storage and distribution center for apparatus, materials, equipment and biologicals for laboratories in Latin America.

Rodolfo Camargo Alvarado, general director of El Crisol, explained that being the second Cedis of the firm in the country, its main objective is to accompany the growth process it has had with its branches in the center and north of the country, in cities such as Mexico City (where the first Cedis is located), Puebla, Querétaro, Monterrey, Chihuahua, San Luis Potosí, Torreón, Guadalajara, Mérida, Tijuana.

This without losing the vision of moving the market to other latitudes and thereby encouraging the export of material manufactured in Mexico, such as ovens, incubators, autoclaves, centrifuges, among others.