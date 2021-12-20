The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City will deploy 500 police officers to guarantee the safety of the attendees and participants of the “XIV edition of the 2021 BBVA Mexico City Half Marathon“, Which will take place this Sunday, December 19, starting at 6:50 am.

The SSC policemen will be deployed at strategic points throughout the tour, supported by 65 official vehicles, nine motorcycles, three cranes, three ambulances and a helicopter of the Condors that will carry out prevention and surveillance overflights.

The passage of the corridors will be along the Paseo de la Reforma avenue, occupying the central lanes in both directions, joining a single direction of the Paseo de la Reforma coming in Avenida de los Insurgentes, the “U” turn in Monte Athos, Paseo de la Reforma avenue, Calzada Chivatito, Fernando Alencastre, avenida De los Compositores, tour of the Second Section of the Chapultepec Forest, avenida de los Compositores, Fernando Alencastre, Molino del Rey, Calzada Chivatito, avenida Heroico Colegio Militar, tour through the First Section of the Chapultepec Forest, the Mahatma Gandhi road, the Paseo de la Reforma avenue, until you reach the finish line.

For this reason, personnel from the Traffic Control Undersecretariat will make the respective cuts to the road to avoid traffic congestion in the affected areas, so it is urged to consider as road alternatives the Legaria road, the Mexico-Tacuba, the avenue De the Constituents and Chapultepec Avenue.

