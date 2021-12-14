Photographic societies began to proliferate as soon as photography was introduced in 1839. The oldest of all is the Royal Photography Society. It was formed on January 20, 1853 and on March 3 of that year it began to publish its bulletin. From now on, from that first issue to the last of 2018, we can read it for free on the internet.





The Royal Photographic Society Journal is the oldest photographic periodical in the world. The first number appeared, as we have said, the March 3, 1853 and has since been published with slight changes in frequency and format.

Now we have within reach of our mouse or our finger, depending on where we look at it, the entire history of British photography, and a very important part of the history of world photography.



The first numbers

Yes indeed, we have to know english to enjoy all the information. Although we can always copy and paste the text and look for a translator. Or simply start the artificial intelligence of our mobile and translate the text in a single gesture.

A titanic work of the Royal Photographic Society

It takes a lot of time to find the articles that interest us the most. Or better yet, we can use the search engine to find references to our favorite photographers. I have put William Fox Talbot, one of the fathers of the art of light, and I have more than 1800 references.

But if I go to the American continent and look for Richard Avedon there are more than 100 articles where they name him. And how could it be otherwise, if I want information from the British Martin Parr we find more than 400 articles …

This type of work is what all institutions should be able to do with such a legacy. Digitize all your files and make them available to all Internet users to prevent those jobs from being lost. As always, money is needed and few want to provide it …



A page from the latest magazines

It is incredible to find in number 134 references to one of the best developing books I have ever had, Tim Rudman’s printing manual: ‘The master photographer’s lith printing course’; along with the announcement of Cristina García Rodero’s book ‘Hidden Spain’ where they say that it shows an intriguing and mysterious country.

Are 150 years of history totaling more than 30,000 pages with which we can learn everything about photography and practice our English.



More than 30,000 pages of information

If you have time and desire, you can do an advanced study of how techniques change when working with Adobe Photoshop, for example … If you are nostalgic, you will love to see how the panels and windows of the popular program change and discover that each time you makes it more complex.

It is the perfect way to see the evolution of an art, form of expression or whatever we want to call it from the elitism of the early years to a 100% digital world. Best of all, you can study trends, ways of looking, and how society has changed over three centuries. Certainly a treasure within the reach of all of us.