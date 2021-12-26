EFE.- The group “Let democracy continue,” which supports López Obrador, delivered more than 3 million signatures this Saturday, bringing the number of signatures collected to almost 10 million for the exercise.

Although the consultation scheduled for next April, the first in Mexico’s history of its kind, is to recall the president, López Obrador supporters call it a “ratification” election.

“Mexico has chosen to return civically to more democratic processes in our country. Nothing and no one will stop neither the law, nor the will of the Mexican people, “declared Azael Mancillas, spokesman for” Let democracy continue, “when delivering the signatures.

But the consultation, derived from the Federal Mandate Revocation Law promulgated in September, faces criticism because López Obrador himself promotes the exercise, for which the opposition has accused him of “a permanent campaign” to mobilize its bases.

Meanwhile, the INE, an autonomous body, has claimed to lack sufficient resources to carry out the exercise because Congress, with a majority of the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena), cut it from 4,913 million pesos (just over 227 million dollars ) by 2022.

Faced with the controversy, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) ordered the INE last Wednesday to continue with the process despite the cut.

On the other hand, the INE has detected hundreds of thousands of irregularities between the signatures delivered by López Obrador supporters, including data on dead people.

Despite the fact that the organization “Let democracy continue” has boasted of exceeding the requirement by far, the electoral body reported that, as of Friday, only 1 million 44,630 signatures had passed “through the necessary controls and reviews.”

If the consultation is carried out, the population will be asked: “Do you agree that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the United Mexican States, should have his mandate revoked due to loss of confidence or remain in the Presidency of the Republic until your period ends?

The deadline for submitting the signatures to convene the revocation consultation of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will expire this Saturday amid doubts about the validity of the rubrics and resources of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

“The promoters of the revocation of the mandate must present the signatures of at least 2 million 758,227 people, who represent 3% of those registered on the nominal list. Today, December 25, the deadline for obtaining support ends, ”the INE warned on its social networks.

