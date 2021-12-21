The semiconductor shortage affects all sectors that need chips and derivatives and has no easy solution. However, other problems are added to the graphics card market, such as speculators and massive buyers for mining farms. There are people who are proud to have one, like Jaxson davidson did on Twitter showing a third of his, made up almost entirely of Nvidia’s RTX 3070s.

Although he has every right to share his properties with pride, a sea of ​​criticism rained down on Twitter, because managing to acquire so many graphics cards in this context responds to speculative practices, both buying in the secondary market and especially the possibility of buying with bots the little stock that there is. Davidson says that bought them on eBay from resellers. Be that as it may, the Internet not only criticizes, the Internet unfortunately does not forgive. And we see it in how the story ended.

The backfire



Davidson’s original tweet, featuring the controversial video (played over three million times).

Shortly after publishing the video, on Twitter they were investigating where this cryptocurrency mining farm could be, and not only did they find the place, but they They say doing it was as easy as doing three Google searches. What they discovered was that it was in a data center, the address of which they shared:





The capture tweet encouraged to go to the data center to “get your GPUs for free”. That is, joke or not, they are encouraging looting. And it is one of the great problems of the crypto world: no matter how much the chain of blocks is decentralized and occurs on the network, to sustain it, physical farms like this are needed, which today have great value, and what is worse for individual security: wallets physical in the hands of people who may not have the means to protect themselves.

On the Internet there is or there should be the freedom to share what you want, but it is clear that, today, boasting of having a lot of cryptocurrencies or hardware to mine them carries great risks. And even if they are not physical risks, they can be even legal or logistical. The practices of doxing of this case (and of all) are criticized for the lack of security to which they subject Davidson, but beyond that, he has been left without his farm. In r / gpumining it is common to see images like those in the video shared on Twitter, but they try not to be so easily locatable.

Since, as they have found out, all their hardware was in a data center, it was the owner company itself that finally confirmed through the reviews from google that the mining farm has been dismantled after the upload of the video. They do not confirm if it has been as a sanction to the owner of the graphics cards or if it has been himself to avoid legal problems and possible looting.