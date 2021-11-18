Many of us have had friends who looked good in the photo, but only in the photo. We have also seen how historical friendships evolve in different directions and with different ways of seeing life. Does it sound familiar to you?

“I don’t feel like it is good for us to stay with friends because historically they are the people with whom we have shared our lives. Is it so weird that we want to make new friends? Fancy it, it’s like brand new shoes. It nourishes, motivates and excites you. “This is how Sandra Ferrer, a psychologist and integrative psychotherapist at the head of Programa Mia, a group therapy that helps women lead their own lives.

The expert has revolutionized the social networks of this platform with a reflection in which she concludes that looking for friends is not from hanging (Although it is focused on women, it is a question that, in reality, does not address the sexes).

Historical friendships that evolve in different directions





“What if my social circle does not follow me where I would like and I want to share and learn things that fulfill me, people related to me?” “I’m talking about when there is no true connection at the soul level and They are your friends to make up and occupy your time, or maybe in the past there was that affinity but not now. The why? You may have evolved in different directions and that’s good too, “he warns.

Ferrer acknowledges that many of us still carry that somewhat self-conscious adolescent that she fears that others think she has no friends or is hung up. So you have to make up any excuse to share experiences with new people; How to sign up for things to see if, on the rebound, you make friends or be a foreigner and then you can look for them because it seems that it is justified …

It’s about changing the focus. “A few years ago, flirting through apps was weird, but not anymore. Like wanting to make new friends. It’s not like that anymore, it’s wanting to be the leader of your life, “he says.

We need emotional ties (and sometimes we confuse it with wanting a partner)





Regarding this need to find friends, which the expert raised a few weeks ago on her social networks and had a spectacular reception, Ferrer also explained that sometimes we confuse needs and want at all costs looking for a partner because we need what she calls a “tribe”, that is to say, a support group.

“Life tells you that when you feel lonely, look for a boyfriend. Because as your historical friend is already married and the other is married, you will have to do three-quarters of the same,” he ironizes. But he clarifies that nobody has told us that maybe we can feel nurtured and loved from other sources. “And that logically does not exclude the concept of couple.”

The expert maintains that obviously it is necessary to be alone and work on that void of loneliness, which is presented as an essential requirement to know how to be well with oneself: “You have to understand that one thing is dependence and another is interdependence. We are social beings, people who need the love and affection of social relationships “.

And he wonders what would happen if we started looking for that tribe feeling and nurture ourselves with a supportive social network in which to share or respect that space for ourselves, but also nourish ourselves with those affective ties. “In the end, that human warmth makes us sit in comfort and a covered affective level.”

He acknowledges that she has had this need all her life: “When you are a teenager and you feel or You verbalize that you want new friends, you stay like a slob. Now that I am an adult, and I have tools to manage myself, not only do I not judge myself for it, but I legitimize it“.

Upon Great goddesses





Ferrer took her need and that of so many other women to Instagram, with the premise of putting the initiative to find and make friends into action. In this way, each week they chose a city in which to organize the meet-ups.

And that’s how Great Goddesses arose: “We started with Great goddesses Barcelona, ​​with the D in capital letters. It made me very happy. These encounters legitimized a basic human need and shared women with similar wants, needs and goals“, he affirms. The following weeks it was in Madrid, Seville, Malaga …

After the flood, they created a Telegram channel to open up to other cities: GranDiosa by Programa mía: “We set out to create something for the general public, to put them in common. We meet many women who are very focused on the couple because nobody has told them that they could find that support network or that sense of home or affection elsewhere“, he assures.

Dating other women is not equivalent to psychological therapy





“Sometimes the need arises to find that well-being through the couple. fill that void or that feeling of loneliness with the figure of a couple. “For this reason, Ferrer firmly believes in the group psychology, “in the concept of helping each other”.

However, the psychologist collects that Great Goddesses it’s not meant for us to occupy our time at all costs. It was born in order to connect our hearts with people with whom we live in the same harmony and be able to grow. “It is not therapy, it is therapeutic”, it remind us.

“There are traumas, gaps and wounds that have to be managed and our product is the group program”, warns the expert. “But it is true that having a support network is therapeutic.”





“I want to normalize this very legitimate need”, concludes the expert, stating that when we are with people who live in our harmony, with whom we feel good and share, it is a real wonder. “Makes oneself well, cultivated … and I’m not talking about staying. I speak of people who are related to you“.

