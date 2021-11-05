The Serie On the hunt for the murderer from Netflix has a curious commitment: to be attractive in the middle of an oversaturated offer of the genre. To be, in addition, a new perception on an insistent story about modern evil. Netflix seems to have a huge interest in repeatedly highlighting the modern appeal about the murders. He does so with a series of programs on violent crimes that are accumulating in his catalog with increasing frequency.

So that On the hunt for the murderer tries to break the limits that the genre has ended up imposing on its discourse. Stories that imply the nature of the crime and the characteristics of the violence have ended up highlighting the same themes. So the Netflix docuseries must also delve into the topics it touches and do it with skill. Are you able to do it? Not only does it do so, but it also sublimates the idea of ​​true crime to a much harder and more solid universe.

The docuserie is as interested as any other in its style in narrating violent events. But this time, instead of appealing to context, delve into the culture that surrounds them or pontificate about it, focuses on researchers. He does so with a neat precision that is surprising in his ability to focus on his central objective. If before the victims, their relatives and friends have taken the voice in the genre, this time the invisible work of the experts is shown.

But not from the perspective of veracity, verification or interest in the vein of the scientific story. On the hunt for the murderer is interested in the narration of what happens behind closed doors when faced with the scene of the crime. What about the silent protagonists who must deal with fear, uneasiness and often guilt, that surround the resolution of violent crimes.

One of the great virtues of the docuseries is its ability to develop a realistic perception of police work. Also from the rest of the team who dedicate effort, interest and sometimes, a little recognized work in the shade. The docuseries uses the resource of the first-person account to strengthen the idea that every police case is unique and a process of methods. It is also a unique journey through the vital core of what the true crime genre can and can offer.

But contrary to what you might think, On the hunt for the murderer it is not intended to be a tribute. It is more of a smart and brilliant tour of the world of experts. Through the sometimes tortuous path that leads from the first signs to the answer to the question about violence. Unlike other similar programs, the docuseries does not attempt to lecture or structure the crime roadmap. This time, it is a hunt and the plot tries to show the weapons and tools that hunters use. The allegory is used more than once in the perception of the premise in all its breadth and perhaps, it is the highest point of the entire production.

Every murderer has his story and his time

On the hunt for the murderer Look carefully at the detectives, investigators, and experts who are usually the impassive faces on such shows. It breaks down the idea of ​​the investigator and also encompasses the conception of forensic science as a conscientious entity. The docuseries shows the evolution of the genre itself, of the criminal investigation system. There is a brilliant undertone to the way in which a consistent substrate is created for what the police world is all about.

It is not just about the actions of officials and scientists, but their personal experience. And it is this subtle difference that gives the docuseries a wider terrain from which to maneuver. Slowly, On the hunt for the murderer It analyzes the conception of the murderer, but also of what is on the other side of the spectrum. It is curious how the program manages to create tension in the search and capture of the murderer. Speculation is based on the documentary record and allows testimonies to be everything.

Other series watch with interest and speculate on the victims and their surroundings, the pain and fear of the context. On the hunt for the murderer does something else. It manages to reconstruct and elaborate a condition on the danger, from the point of view of those who must face it. Suddenly, the public eye is no longer looking at the hypothesis, but at those who create it, sustain it, and suffer through it. Those who finally catch the killers are in the foreground.

‘On the hunt for the murderer’, a complicated and powerful journey

In their four 40 minute chapters, On the hunt for the murderer explores three different stories of violent crime that are part of popular culture. It does so through brilliant storytelling that adds information and also shows the idea of ​​humanity of those who fight crime. With heartbreaking cases and also the conception of violence as a core fact, On the hunt for the murderer It is an atypical true crime.

But it is also a profuse investigation on the method and the scientific within the criminal act. A perspective that grows more powerful as the humanity of the police, scientists and prosecutors grows closer. Violence not only destroys victims and their environment. Also those who must fight it. Something that On the hunt for the murderer makes it clear from its first sequences.