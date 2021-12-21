Dec 21, 2021 at 18:30 CET

Arnau montserrat

What looked like it was going to be a battle between Naples and Milan has turned out to be a four-way battle with Inter and Atalanta in between. In fact, the ‘neroazzurri’ command Serie A after a winning streak of six consecutive victories in the domestic championship. In the last five meetings in the Italian league they have not conceded a single goal. In fact, they are already winter champions in the absence of a day for the closing of the first round.

An encounter that will measure the leader with Torino at the Giuseppe Meazza. The Turin side have left the danger zone behind, adding two draws and two wins in their last four games. Milan and Naples, who are hunting Simone Inzaghi’s team, must place their trust in him.

The day

Napoli arrive for their appointment with Spezia after storming San Siro. Not without controversy. The ‘rossoneri’ tied in the final stretch but the referee canceled the goal due to a positional offside by Giroud. The Frenchman was on the ground and did not participate in the action. The Neapolitans thus broke a streak of three consecutive games without winning that was enough to give Inter the lead on a silver platter. Insigne is low due to covid in the parthenopeans.

Milan have also let slip the possibility of being at the top by giving up in the last two days. A draw against Udinese and defeat against Naples. Those from Pioli visit an Empoli that was already the executioner of the Neapolitans and that he has not lost a Serie A match for just a month.

Further from the fight for the ‘Scudetto’ is José Mourinho’s Roma. They arrive with morale through the roof after thrashing Atalanta 1-4 on the last day. The irregularity by flag. They are measured at Sampdoria to continue in positions in Europe.