Assemble the smart algorithm SLAM , powerful computing power for the vacuum cleaner to quickly locate and map the environment it is in. Thus, the vacuum cleaner will always find the perfect route. It won’t make noise either, as it has a five-stage noise reduction system that will guarantee you a quiet nap.

Its main specifications include its high suction power of 4000 Pa . It sterilizes during the sweep, filtering all the dirt and capturing the allergens that are on the floor of your house. As we said, you can vacuum and scrub at the same time, since it has a 270 ml smart water tank, which will moisten the mop and wipe it after sweeping. Incredible true?

A great option that we recommend is the robot vacuum cleaner Dreame Bot L10 Pro . Its smart cleaning will save you time and effort. Above it is an all in one, because it is a vacuum cleaner and scrubber at the same time. Take advantage of the Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday offers to buy it at a discount, but we go step by step!

In addition to this algorithm, thanks to their high precision sensors they will prevent you from falling down the stairs, as well as you will be able to overcome all objects up to a height of 2 cm without any trouble. If you are worried about the corners, don’t worry either, because for a deeper cleaning, the robot will sweep all the corners thanks to the suction particles through rotation.

You can control it from your mobile

It is extremely useful, since through the mobile application, you can handle it completely. And when we say the whole, we mean the whole. The robot, on a first run, will make a map of the entire home, including its rooms, obstacles it may encounter … And it will transfer it to your app. When you want to schedule it, you can configure virtual restricted areas, no scrubbing areas, and boundaries.

It will allow you to clean certain rooms, or ignore the cleanliness of others; You will be able to program and send the orders that you want from wherever you want, since the robot is connected to the WiFi of the home to comply with the orders through the app.

Prices and offers

As we mentioned at the beginning of the article, you can buy this great robot vacuum cleaner on sale at Amazon for a very sweet price. There will be two offers, one on Black Friday, the price of which will drop to € 311.49, which will be available from the 22nd to the 28th of November.

On the other hand, we can also enjoy a similar discount, being able to purchase the model for € 309.99, from November 29 to December 5. Take advantage of these piece of offers!