Although fast charging has been with us for several years, since last year manufacturers have sought to differentiate themselves with the best technology on the market in this section. Xiaomi is one of the leaders as it is one of the few brands with phones on the market that already support 120W charging.

In fact, rumors reveal that Xiaomi wants to launch a 200W fast charging phone for the following year, however, ZTE could snatch the crown from it while this happens because the firm would be close to launching. a phone with 165W of power in its fast charge.

Fast charging from 120W to 165W

Currently, many high-end and premium phones have charging technologies that exceed 50W, while in cases like the Honor 50 lite, we can enjoy 66W in equipment whose price does not exceed 9,000 pesos.

In the case of ZTE, the company wants its Red Magic 7 to offer 165W of fast face, this after the Chinese 3C certification process revealed this data.

Also, the certification revealed that the battery capacity would be the same as the Red Magic 6, that is, it will have 4,500 mAh, so the charging process from 0 to 100 could be completed in approximately 15 minutes.

Although not all the specifications that this device will mount have been revealed, it is expected that it will be the first of the brand with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a chip that will also mount other devices such as the Xiaomi 12, Motorola Edge x30 and the realme GT2 Pro .