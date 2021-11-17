LaSalud.mx.- Inter-institutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS) completed the process of selecting applicants to enter the National System of Medical Residencies (SNRM), which was carried out through the electronic platform enabled for this purpose of the October 14 to November 8 from 2021.

Of the 17,940 places available, 17,936 were filled and four were left vacant in the foreign category. Of the occupied spaces, 16,520 Mexican doctors will carry out their specialty in the different institutions that make up the National Health System and another thousand will do so in Havana, Cuba, through scholarships granted by the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt).

It is worth mentioning that on September 28, 29 and 30, 2021, the National Examination of Aspiring Medical Residences (ENARM) was applied in its XLV edition, to a total of 49,479 applicants in six locations: two in Mexico City, two in Nuevo León, one in Jalisco and one in Tabasco. The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), carried out the design, selection, and safeguarding of reagents and electronic devices.

Subsequently, the guide and guidelines for the selection process were published and the platform was enabled to choose the specialty from October 14 to November 8, 2021, which highlights the following:

The higher the score obtained and in accordance with the tiebreaker criteria, the candidate would have a higher selection priority. The waiting time depended on the place in line according to the score obtained from the support person.

The technological platform for the selection of the specialty operated correctly in the indicated period. At all times the transparency of the selection process, for which the concerns of the supporters were addressed during said process.

The ENARM is an objective and consensual instrument for measuring knowledge in the context of the practice of general medicine, which constitutes the first stage of the process to enter the National System of Medical Residences to carry out a university course of medical specialization, or to obtain a scholarship, in accordance with the calls issued by CIFRHS and Conacyt.

The guidelines issued by the CIFRHS indicate that the specialization courses in the 27 specialty areas of the National System of Medical Residences, will begin on March 1, 2022 with the number of applicants who selected their specialty.

It is important to highlight that the selected professionals will receive a scholarship from the Government of Mexico, the amount of which increases for each degree of residence according to the number of years of the corresponding specialty. For those cases in which the supporter declines the assigned position, a second and even a third round will be opened, according to the availability of clinical fields.

The Ministries of Health and Public Education (SEP), represented by the Inter-institutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS) through the Postgraduate and Continuing Education Committee (CPEC), are jointly responsible for monitoring legality, impartiality and the quality of the ENARM and the entire subsequent process for the assignment of specialties.

