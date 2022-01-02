A new case of harassment by a DiDi driver has been reported on Twitter by a user who, according to writing, is her first time using the app.

According to the National Urban Public Safety Survey (ENSU), one in four of women over 18 years of age experienced some type of harassment or sexual violence.

Complaints towards DiDi and Uber have been a constant in recent weeks, where, through social networks, Internet users claim from increases in the prices of the platforms, cancellations of trips without any explanation, charges higher than those established and even misconduct for part of the app drivers.

Since the arrival of each of these services, it is true, in a city as populated as Mexico City, mobility has changed considerably and, in some way, both platforms – plus others that have been added – represented a sure opportunity in a context in which “traditional” taxis had become an extremely complicated means of transport.

However, it seems that it was only a matter of time for inconsistencies to take over both Uber and DiDi and, now, they have started to be a real problem for users.

To mention an example, in Twitter, a passenger reported that on her first trip she experienced a case of harassment by the driver, this being one of the most serious complaints that have been reported since the arrival of these platforms.

@DiDi_Mexico I want to report this driver for very uncomfortable harassment the trip is the. First time I drink. The service and they come out with these sinks pic.twitter.com/tZ3B4uZPnU – LAILA (@nicesomm) January 1, 2022

On the one hand, yes, the issue of harassment in Mexico has taken on critical overtones and, despite the sum of efforts, there is still much to be done to eradicate behaviors that, in one way or another, end up damaging people’s integrity, regardless of gender.

Now, according to data from the National Urban Public Safety Survey (ENSU), in the second quarter of 2021, one in four of women over 18 years of age experienced some type of harassment or sexual violence.

According to the ENSU results, out of a total of 22.7 million women over 18 years of age, around 5.6 million declared having suffered sexual harassment or violence.

The situation in applications such as DiDi, Uber, Cabify, InDriver, Beat or any other is, without a doubt, one of the most urgent to solve, since, for years, we have witnessed cases where drivers are accused of harassment and violence towards female passengers and, there have even been some that end with the death of the passenger.

And it is that, beyond the complaints that arise every day from both Uber and DiDi drivers, the truth is that this series of claims makes it clear that there is no good control to know what type of people are hired on the platforms as drivers.

Said by some drivers, practically anyone can work on the platform; there is no specific quality control that allows, in its entirety, to provide security to users.

