The teams come to this meeting with mixed luck. The premises are motivated by the victory obtained in the previous day, while the visit needs to return to the triumph after having fallen against Yupanqui.

Juventud Unida defeated Muñiz 2-1 in their previous match. In the last 4 games played, he was victorious in 2 games, he was a loser in 1 opportunity and equalized in 1 game.

Cambaceres lost to Yupanqui 0-2. In their last matches they had 3 wins and 1 draw.

J. Unida and Cambaceres will meet tomorrow at 15:30. The match corresponding to the date 11 of Argentina – First D Season 2021 will be played at the Municipal stadium of Pilar.

The last 5 times they met in the tournament they had all the possible results. The local team accumulated 1 victories, while the visit added 3. In 1 match they ended up even on the scoreboard.

The referee designated for the match is Nicolás Mastroieni.

