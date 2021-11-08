Apparently the stars gaming they lined up, because On November 11 there will be a series of re-releases on all platforms, including Star wars, GTA and Skyrim. We tell you we tell you the details.

Players of all platforms will have the opportunity to try some old games on completely new platforms. In addition, the date coincides with the re-releases of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Skyrim: Anniversary Edition and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

November 11 is an important date for Bethesdaas it was the original release date of Skyrim. For this reason, the developer also plans to launch its next title: Starfield, on November 11, but in 2022. The launch of GTA Trilogy and Star Wars: KOTOR the same day is a great example of chance.

On November 11, Bethesda will update The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – Special Edition from your Xbox One version to the native Xbox Series X version, for a generally improved experience. There will also be additional content that players of Skyrim they can wait.

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition not coming to Xbox Game Pass, but some of your most important content will come to Skyrim – Special Edition on Game Pass. This includes the new Skyrim Fishing feature, which will be available to all players thanks to a free update.

For its part, the relaunch of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic this November 11, implies that the game is released on the console Nintendo switch. And also, a remastering for the game is in the works, it doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will be available on PS5 and PC.

Finally, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is the biggest release this November 11, as it includes the remasters of Grand theft auto 3, Vice city and San Andreas.

Each game has been visually updated with an improved lighting system and higher resolution textures. Each game comes with modern improvements to its controls, including lock target and turn target on the Switch.

Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass can even access part of the collection, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition as of November 11. Subscribers to PlayStation Now they will have to wait until December 7 to access their part of the collection, Grand Theft Auto 3 – Definitive Edition.

Finally, One Step from Eden, the Xbox Game Pass game, It will also arrive on November 11. Previously, it was available for PC and Nintendo Switch, now One Step from Eden, which even won some awards, will be available to subscribers of Xbox Game Pass.

