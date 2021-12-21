After one hundred and fifteen copies of the collection Conan the barbarian, Roy Thomas said goodbye to the scripts of the main Conan series leaving everything in the hands of JM DeMatteis, who was later replaced by Bruce Jones. Panini comics continues with the publication of the emblematic head of the Cimmerian.

After ten years it was time to pass the baton

Roy Thomas was leaving Marvel. All with their hands on their heads for being orphaned by his prose and adaptations. But as much as it may seem, life goes on and what is essential finds a substitute. The adventures of Conan did so through the first regular series commission that fell into the hands of Jean Marc DeMatteis, later praised for his stages at the helm of Captain America, The Defenders or for being the author of The Last Kraven Hunt in the collections of Spiderman. His arrival in the Cimmerian barbarian’s collection was made by keeping John Buscema as a cartoonist, an added guarantee of what awaited us. Although we also got to enjoy a brief appearance during various issues of Gil Kane.

DeMatteis presents some stories of Conan that will take place through locations that go from the forested Corinthia to the desert Shem, leaving the barbarian to find comfort again in the arms of a woman, Jenna, still with Belit’s long shadow on his head. Sorcerers and monsters will populate the list of Conan’s enemies in these pages, linking with each other without respite, as if the call for a congress had been made in those nations of the center of the known world of the Hyboria Era.

A second jump

Once DeMatteis was called to other jobs within the publishing house (after fourteen US issues at the helm of the series) the replacement was Bruce Jones, whose stage was just a little longer (sixteen episodes). The arrival of Jones will return Conan to his homeland, the icy Cimmeria, to take a sharp turn in the narrative, showing himself more visceral, closer to terror. The tone becomes darker and can be seen even in Buscema’s pencils when he returns to the title. Gone were the unflattering inks of Bob McLeod, for much of the DeMatteis stage, to return with the finishes of Ernie Chan to bring out the best of his talent.

Outside of the drawing by John Buscema and Gil Kane, we find sporadic collaborations by other authors that do not quite work with the same force, as well as fill-ins made by other screenwriters of the stature of Len Wein, Larry Hama, Steven Grant, Alan Zelenetz or Mary Jo Duffy. Val Mayerik and Richard Howell are two of the poorest examples that we can find in this volume, with Marc Silvestri as the exception, since their collaboration in Conan the Barbarian # 135 USA opened the doors for him to become a regular cartoonist for King Conan a few months later. .

Added value

In addition to the installments of the regular Conan the Barbarian series, which run from the late 1980s through the summer of 1983, this volume also includes two Annuals, 6 and 7, both with scripts already written by Roy Thomas prior to leave the collection, the What If? # 39 USA that tells the story of What if Thor of Asgard had met Conan the Barbarian? and the most valuable of all the adventures contained here, the Marvel Graphic Novel Conan of the Islands, published in 1988 with a script by a Roy Thomas who had already returned to Marvel and a drawing by John Buscema. We are facing a comic that had not had a reissue in Spain since it was published by Comics Forum.

Conan of the Islands takes us fully into the most mature stage of the life of the Cimmerian, when he occupies the throne of Aquilonia. It is an adaptation of the novel published in the 1960s by L. Sprague de Camp and Lin Carter. We have a Conan who, far from having rusted among the silks of his palace, is still a warrior to be reckoned with, not to mention the fame that precedes him from his times as a pirate in the service of the queen of the Black Coast.

Huge volume that has brought us Panini comics, more than a thousand pages of very enjoyable action that still retain the momentum of the character’s classic comics. An essential volume for the fan of the character who, far from stagnating, thrives in good hands that lead him on paths never traveled before.