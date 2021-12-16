There is a “very high” risk that the omicron variant of Covid-19 will become dominant in Europe early next year. And leading to a growing number of serious infections, the European Union’s public health body said on Wednesday.

Ómicron will likely take over from Delta

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). He noted in a report that omicron will likely take over from Delta as the dominant variant in the first two months of 2022.

The ECDC said the data is not yet sufficient to assess the severity of the disease caused by the omicron strain.

However, even if the severity of the Covid-19 it caused was equal to or less than delta, the increased transmissibility would outweigh any benefits.

“Therefore, the omicron variant is considered highly likely to cause additional hospitalizations and deaths. In addition to those already foreseen in the previous forecasts that only take into account the delta variant ”, said the ECDC.

Efficacy of Severe Delta Disease Vaccines “Remains High”

ECDC Director Andrea Ammon noted, however, that the efficacy of vaccines against severe delta disease “remains high.” So vaccination continues to be a key component to reduce the impact of omicron and deal with delta circulation ”.

For this reason, he asked European countries to “redouble their efforts to increase complete vaccination in people not yet vaccinated or partially vaccinated. As well as to administer booster doses to all those eligible as soon as possible ”.

Ammon believes that “vaccination alone will not prevent the impact of the omicron variant. Because there will not be time to address the vaccination gaps that still exist. “

Thus, he sees “urgent” that “strong” measures be taken to “reduce transmission and alleviate the heavy burden borne by health systems and protect the most vulnerable in the coming months.”

Ómicron in Mexico

In a period of ten days, Mexico reported three cases of the covid omicron variant: two in Mexico City and another in the State of Mexico. This, according to the GISAID (Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data) database.

They are three men: the one officially notified until December 3, 51 years old, located in Mexico City. Which presented symptoms since November 29; another 67 years old, with a positive test and symptoms since December 5, a resident of the State of Mexico; and the third is 45 years old, from Mexico City, who tested positive with symptoms on December 7.

The Network of Epidemiological Surveillance Laboratories, led by the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnostics and Reference (InDre), uploaded two additional cases to the GISAID database to the first reported until December 3 on a 51-year-old foreign traveler who He was in South Africa and tested positive for the new variant of concern.

This is a patient with full doses of the Pfizer covid vaccine, who presented mild symptoms and is discharged from a private hospital in Interlomas, in the municipality of Huixquilucan.

Two new cases were reported within ten days with the lineage of interest B.1.1.529 and descendants BA.1 and BA.2

“The person from South Africa, who has resided in Mexico City for four years and once he presented mild symptoms, with the support of the company where he works, voluntarily entered the referred hospital to maintain the quarantine and the corresponding safeguard and He has already graduated ”, according to the Secretary of Health of the State of Mexico.

However, in the GISAID database, two new cases were reported in a period of ten days with the lineage of interest B.1.1.529 and descendants BA.1 and BA.2, which are also in a process of quarantine, with mild to moderate symptoms, until now there is no information on whether they are in the hospital or being managed at home.

Related Notes:

Symptoms of COVID by omicron in children: they find unusual rashes

Mexican health system will recognize pain as a disease

Pfizer COVID Booster Expands and Bonus Dose Opens to …