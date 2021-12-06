Each day that the Omicron Variant passes, it expands around the world. So far there are confirmed cases in 38 countries on five continents. But although the information abounds, there are still some aspects of great relevance that are unknown. There is especially interest in knowing its origin and although there are various hypotheses there is still no accurate version. Although the version that could explain everything involves an HIV patient who became infected with Covid-19.

In this sense, since SARS-CoV-2 was first detected almost two years ago, a very important alert has been issued. All viruses tend to mutate and change their structure and this time was no exception. The strange thing that has caused surprise in the scientific community is the way in which this new variant has done it. Of all those that have been detected, it is the one with the most modifications and that is why it is feared that it is the most dangerous in the world.

In this case, the greatest characteristic of the Omicron Variant is that it has more than 30 mutations. For the same reason, it is estimated that it can be up to 500 percent more infectious than the original virus. But although the risk is high, the World Health Organization (WHO) itself has said that one should not draw hasty conclusions.

The origin of everything

In this regard, Tulio De Oliveira, a South African scientist who is part of the team that first detected the Ómicron Variant, announced his version of how it originated. What he claims is that a person with HIV would have incubated SARS-CoV-2 for a long period of time. Throughout this period, the pathogen modified its structure and then passed to another host and thus began the chain of infections.

He adds that this would be “normal” because it has already been seen with another type of coronavirus. While to reaffirm his hypothesis, he recalls that in sub-Saharan Africa alone there are eight million people with HIV. Although if you add those who are infected and do not know it then the figure is much higher.

“In June our team reported the appearance of more than 30 genetic changes in SARS-CoV-2 samples taken from a single South African woman with uncontrolled advanced HIV. The mutations we observed, including several that could erode vaccine protection and stimulate disease transmission, appeared over a six-month period. “

It is feared that something similar has happened now with the difference that everything got out of control. The first official case occurred in South Africa and within a few days it spread to the rest of the planet.

While now what has been warned by the WHO for months has more relevance. He insistently pointed out the importance of donating vaccines to the poorest countries so that the entire population has at least one dose received. Although the nations with greater economic power ignored the recommendation and preferred to give a third injection to their citizens. With the appearance of the Omicron Variant, the consequences could be paying.