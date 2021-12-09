The arrival of the winter season does not look good for most of the world. Overconfidence and the relaxation of sanitary measures have caused an increase in the daily number of Covid-19 cases. In some nations there was an accelerated return to conventional life and the consequences can now be seen. In addition, the appearance of the Omicron Variant should be added as another factor of concern. Therefore, it is estimated that a new generalized wave could occur throughout the planet.

Advancement of the pandemic after two years

Up to this moment, there are just over 267 million cases and 5.27 million deaths. And although in brief periods a relative control has been achieved, the drawback is the latent risk to a new outbreak.

To understand the seriousness of what is happening now, the WHO states that the moving average for the last seven days of new daily cases globally is 579,087. The figure coincides with some of the worst days recorded in 2020.

Despite the high vaccination rate, the situation is especially difficult in Europe. It is the region that represents approximately two-thirds of the new world cases registered in the last week. While in Africa there is also an upward trend but because it is the continent with the least doses of the vaccine received.

In the midst of this panorama, the Omicron Variant has positioned itself as the new enemy to defeat. Not even a month has passed since the first cases were detected in South Africa and it has already spread to more than 50 countries. No other mutation had achieved this speed of spread.

Results of the first reports

So far there are many questions and few answers because the definitive results of the first studies on this variant have not yet been obtained. Although through a conference the director of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom, He advanced the first thing that has been concluded.

Preliminarily, he noted that the Omicron Variant shows that it may be more infectious but with less severe symptoms than the Delta. All part of the fact that people with one, two and up to three doses received have been reported that they have been infected. Although so far there are no deaths registered by this mutation.

In this sense, the main recommendation of the WHO at this time is to accelerate national immunization campaigns. It is essential to offer protection to citizens and avoid situations that can be deadly.

Therefore, the director of the WHO added that governments must act now and not wait until hospitals are at their maximum capacity.