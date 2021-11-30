EFE.- The president of the United States, Joe Biden, considered this Monday that the new variant of Covid-19, called Ómicron, is a cause for concern, but not for panic, so he assured that experts do not consider that additional measures are necessary in the country.

So indicated Biden in an intervention from the White House accompanied by the chief epidemiologist of the US Government, Antony Fauci.

The president stressed that the country is in a better situation than Christmas last year, and urged citizens to seek the booster dose of vaccines available in the United States.

The new variant, first identified in South Africa, “is cause for concern, but not panic,” Biden said, acknowledging that it is “almost inevitable” that “at some point” the new variant will arrive in the country.

As of Monday, the United States has imposed restrictions on travelers from South Africa and seven other southern African countries.

“We still do not believe that additional measures will be necessary,” he added, and defended these limitations in order to “buy time” and increase vaccination in the country.

“If people are vaccinated and wear face masks,” he added, “there is no need for confinement.”

USA, the country hardest hit by the pandemic with more than 775,000 deaths, has almost 60% of its population vaccinated with the full schedule, and about 20% has also already received the booster dose.

Biden will present his plan against covid-19 for the winter on Thursday

Joe Biden will present this Thursday a “detailed strategy” to combat the coronavirus pandemic this winter without “including closures or confinements”, given the concern generated by the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

In a brief speech from the White House, Biden said Monday that he will visit the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Thursday, located on the outskirts of Washington and the premier public research medical center in the US, to reveal his Government’s plan against Covid-19 in the winter months.

“We have the best vaccines in the world, the best medicines, the best scientists and we are learning every day and we will fight this variant with scientific and informed actions and quickly, not with chaos and confusion,” he remarked.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki he indicated at a press conference minutes later that the strategy to be announced by the president will be “based on an expansion of vaccination, dose of reinforcements and more tests, among others ”and“ not in closures and confinements ”.

“We are in a much better situation than we were three, six months ago and certainly much better than a year ago,” added Psaki, referring to the fact that almost 60% of the US population is vaccinated with the full schedule.

For this reason, the spokeswoman stressed that “at this time” the experts do not consider “necessary additional measures” in the face of the omicron variant, detected for the first time in South Africa.

