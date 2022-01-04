According to the specialist, the symptoms of Omicron seem to be more varied and more subtle than those of the Delta variant, so in its early stages they mimic hangover symptoms.

Symptoms of the Omicron variant

Some of the characteristic symptoms of this strain of COVID are extreme fatigue, headache and muscle aches, something very similar to what is experienced after having ingested large amounts of alcohol.

Angelique Coetzee, a doctor and president of the South African Medical Association, spoke about the “unusual” symptoms of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In addition to the enormous fatigue, the patients suffered muscle aches, a dry cough or “an itchy throat,” he added. Only a few also suffered from a low fever.

In interview at CNN, the doctor explained that if you feel fatigue for one or two days, and pain in the body, you should also see a doctor.

Raw or COVID?

So if they are so similar, how do you know if it is a hangover or COVID? Differentiating between one or the other is a matter of time. According to Caputa, hangover symptoms should not go beyond 24 hours, which is the case with Ómicron.

“After about 24 hours, we would normally expect the hangover to subside and all symptoms to go away, so if this persists, it is most likely an Omicron infection,” he said.

Another important factor is that rest and food should improve the condition of a person with hangover, if not, it is probably Omicron.