“We have filed a complaint with the police and we will see what happened in the hotel, from where the person escaped,” explained the Minister of Finance of the Indian state of Karnataka, R. Ashok.

The man who reported having the complete pictures of the anticovid vaccine, did not present symptoms of the virus so only his isolation was ordered, however after taking a new test in a private institution and leaving with a negative result, he left the country with an unknown destination. .

About 20 people who came into contact with the patient underwent COVID tests, which came back negative.

Another 240 secondary contacts were also tested and the results were negative.

The omicron variant represents “a very high risk”: WHO

This patient is one of the two cases reported so far in India of the new variant, the second was located in the state of Karnataka, and is a 46-year-old doctor with no travel history, and whose case is being studied.

The Indian minister also reported that another ten passengers “have been reported missing”, so they “must be traced and must be examined.”

“Travelers will not be allowed to leave the airport until their result is published,” he added.