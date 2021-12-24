Reuters.- The community of Catalonia obtained judicial approval for a night curfew on Thursday; while Madrid promised to distribute millions of more test kits to face the omicron variant that is increasing infections by coronavirus and overshadowing Christmas.

Spain lifted most restrictions during the summer Thanks to a high vaccination rate that quelled the disease, but the arrival of omicron has sent daily cases skyrocketing to a record of more than 72,900 on Thursday.

The concentration of coronavirus detected in wastewater reached the highest level since a monitoring program began in June 2020, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Environment said.

By taking the toughest line since Spain emerged from a state of emergency in May, Catalonia, whose capital is Barcelona, ​​will prohibit residents from leaving their homes between 01:00 AM and 06:00 AM starting Thursday night, while other regions took a less stringent approach.

Murcia ordered non-essential businesses to close at 1:00 AM, dramatically reducing parties in a country where bars and restaurants stay open until the early hours of the morning.

The idea is to try to limit, during the Christmas season, social interactions where the mask is not used, said regional leader Fernando López Miras, explaining the measure, which was also considering northern Aragon.

The López Miras administration also banned dancing in nightclubs and limited the size of dinners to 10 people inside the venues and 12 on the terraces.

The Madrid community, whose right-wing regional leader has prioritized the hospitality sector during the pandemic, focused on better tests and pledged to distribute 12 million rapid tests over Christmas.

A meeting of regional chiefs called Wednesday by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez failed to produce any broad agreement on measures beyond the mandate to wear face masks outdoors, garnering a mixed reception from Spaniards.

The infection rate measured over 14 days reached 911.31 per 100,000 people, surpassing the late-January high of 900, although hospitals are at about a quarter of the level observed then.

