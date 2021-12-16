Reuters.- There is a “very high” risk that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will become dominant in Europe early next year and cause a growing number of serious infections, the European Union’s public health body said on Wednesday.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) noted in a report that Ómicron will likely take over from Delta as the dominant variant in the first two months of 2022.

The ECDC said the data is not yet sufficient to assess the severity of the disease caused by the dominant Omicron strain.

However, even if the severity of the Covid-19 it caused was equal to or less than that of the Delta variant, increased transmissibility would outweigh any benefits.

“Therefore, it is considered highly probable that the Omicron variant will cause additional hospitalizations and deaths, in addition to those already foreseen in the previous forecasts that only take into account the Delta variant,” said the ECDC.

The ECDC said that without further action to reduce social contact or increase booster vaccinations, transmission levels could overwhelm health systems.

European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said EU countries should immediately plan to increase health care capacity. “As Europeans prepare for the end of the year holidays, we cannot help but be cautious,” he said in a statement.

The ECDC said booster doses would increase protection, based on current evidence, with a greater impact if the doses are given to the adult population in a short interval.

More than 66% of Europeans have received the initial vaccinations, but Kyriakides said it was “very worrying” that some countries were behind, such as Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia, with less than 50% acceptance.

