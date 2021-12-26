France crossed the threshold of 100,000 new cases in 24 hours on Christmas Saturday, an unprecedented number. The government will assess the situation on Monday.

According to the latest report from the Flightaware website, there were close to 2,000 flight cancellations on Sunday, of which more than 570 were travel related to the United States, whether international or domestic.

As of Saturday, the same site had identified nearly 2,800 flight cancellations, 970 of them related to the United States.

France

When the symbolic threshold of 100,000 daily cases has just been surpassed, France has entered fully into its fifth wave of COVID fearing a standstill in the country due to an expected increase in sick leave due to omicron contagion.

On the eve of the Council of Ministers that will propose new rules to stop the advance of the virus and thus avoid “the disorganization” of the country projected this week by the Scientific Council that advises the Government, a group of health workers has published a controversial letter this Sunday.

In it, they ask that the return to school be postponed, scheduled for January 3, 2022, until the incidence has dropped to levels considered safe (currently it is around 650 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, far from the 200 cases of the level considered safe).

The 50 health professionals from different specialties argue that this will prevent the new wave of covid from aggravating “the unprecedented increase” of the multisystemic inflammatory syndrome among the youngest, considered the first cause of the admission of minors to ucis.

Denmark

Denmark registered a new record of COVID infections this Sunday, counting 14,844 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Statens Serum Institut (SSI), the Danish reference center for infectious diseases.

Since the omicron variant is the predominant one in the Nordic country, with 5.8 million inhabitants, the number of infections has skyrocketed; On December 21, a record had already been reached with 13,558 infections detected in 24 hours.

The cumulative incidence at seven days, according to the SSI, this Sunday stood at 1,304 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; the number of hospitalized patients rose to 579, far from the peak of 964 registered in January this year.

“The infectious phenomenon is virulent at the moment. It shows that the omicron variant is the dominant one and is so contagious that we cannot control it,” said Torben Mogensen, president of the Association for Pulmonary Medicine, in statements collected by the newspaper Politiken.

With information from AFP and EFE